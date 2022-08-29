Initial 2022 Alabama Depth Chart Released

The Crimson Tide are quickly approaching their first game of the 2022-23 season. With just 5 days until they meet Utah State on September 3rd, the initial depth chart has been released. Certain positions, like quarterback and linebacker, do not have any surprises since the Tide are returning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback and stand outs at linebacker, seniors Henry To’o To’o and Jaylen Moody as well as junior Will Anderson Jr.
There are some positions, however, that will see some new faces this season. The most notable of which is probably at running back as junior transfer from Georgia Tech, Jahmyr Gibbs, turned heads in the offseason and during fall camp. Gibbs posses incredible speed and big play ability which will not only help the offense, but also help the special teams unit as Gibbs is set to return kicks this season as well.
The Depth Chart
Offense
Quarterback: Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson
Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan/Roydell Williams, Trey Sanders
Wide receiver (Z): Traeshon Holden, Ja’Corey Brooks, Kendrick Law
Wide receiver (X): Jermaine Burton, Tyler Harrell, Isaiah Bond
Wide receiver (H): Kobe Prentice, Christian Leary, Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
Left tackle: Tyler Steen, Amari Kight
Left guard: Kendall Randolph, Javion Cohen
Center: Darrian Dalcourt, Seth McLaughlin
Right guard: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Tyler Booker
Right tackle: JC Latham, Damieon George Jr.
Tight end: Robbie Ouzts, Miles Kitselman, Danny Lewis Jr./Amari Niblack
Defense
Defensive end: Tim Smith, Jamil Burroughs, Damon Payne Jr.
Nose guard: DJ Dale/Jaheim Oatis, Tim Keenan
Defensive end: Byron Young, Justin Eboigbe, Jah-Marien Latham
Sam linebacker: Dallas Turner, Quandarrius Robinson, Jeremiah Alexander
Mike linebacker: Henry To’oTo’o, Kendrick Blackshire
Will linebacker: Jaylen Moody, Deontae Lawson, Jihaad Campbell
Jack linebacker: Will Anderson Jr., Chris Braswell, Keanu Koht
Cornerback: Kool-Aid McKinstry/Eli Ricks
Cornerback: Terrion Arnold/Khyree Jackson, Jahquez Robinson
Free safety: DeMarcco Hellams, DeVonta Smith
Strong safety: Jordan Battle, Malachi Moore/Kristian Story
Star: Brian Branch, Malachi Moore
Special teams
Placekicker: Will Reichard, Jack Martin
Holder: James Burnip
Punter: James Burnip, Jack Martin
Snapper: Kneeland Hibbett
Punt returner: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jermaine Burton/Brian Branch
Kickoff returner: Ja’Corey Brooks/Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton/Terrion Arnold
Other Positions to Watch
There will be some fresh faces to watch at the receiver positions in the coming season. Junior transfer from Georgia, Jermaine Burton, looks to expand his performance for the Bulldogs last season where he had 26 catches for 497 yards and 5 touchdowns. Most notably though, he has the ability to take the top off the defense by getting downfield and challenging the opposition’s safeties. At UGA last season, he averaged almost 20 yards per catch with a long of 73. His big play ability will also help Jahmyr Gibbs and the running game by forcing the linebackers and safeties to stay honest.
The other new addition that looks to make an immediate impact is the man tasked with protecting Bryce Young’s blind side. Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen is set to start at left tackle. Steen is listed at 6’5″ and 315 pounds. In his time at Vanderbilt he started 33 consecutive games, initially at right tackle, but eventually he made the switch to left tackle. With two years of eligibility left, the Tide will look to Steen to shore up the left side of the offensive line for seasons to come.