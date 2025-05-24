Patriots Predicted to Cut 2024-25 Season Leading Tackler

Though the first round of roster cuts won’t happen after training camp, Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed predicts the New England Patriots will cut their leading tackler from the 2024-25 season.

In Kyed’s latest mailbag, he was asked if he believed the Patriots are going to make any surprise cuts or trades.

“I think most players who are carried over from the Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo era were possibilities. I still struggle to see Tavai’s fit in Mike Vrabel’s defense,” Kyed wrote for the Boston Herald.

While other players played under Belichick and Mayo, Tavai is one of the longest tenured players on the squad.

The former Hawaii Rainbow Warrior led the team in tackles last season with 115 in 16 games.

Vrabel has released two other longtime Patriots from the Belichick era, including center David Andrews and long snapper Joe Cardona.

Competition in the Linebacker Room

The Patriots have a loaded linebacker group heading into the 2025-26 season, making it a bit difficult for Jahlani Tavai to be on the roster by week one.

The team brought in Robert Spillane on a three-year, $33 million deal. Signing Jack Gibbens, who had his best season under Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, on a one-year deal.

There are also players from last year’s roster who can have improved roles.

Christian Elliss was named a hidden gem for the Patriots by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder.

EDGE player Anfernee Jennings, who registered 78 tackles for New England last season.

Jahlani Tavai was rated as the 143rd overall linebacker by Pro Football Focus out of 189 qualified players with an overall grade of 54.7%.

Jahlani Tavai in Hot Water Over Remarks

The first and only season in the Jerod Mayo era wasn’t the best for the New England Patriots.

The team went 4-13 and fans made it known throughout the season.

Supporters booed the Patriots numerous times during the losing season, leading Jahlani Tavai to respond to them.

After the week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Tavai went on the Greg Hill show and said he was frustrated and told a fan to be quiet in a “non-polite” way.

“I don’t know. There’s a reason why they’re fans,” Jahlani Tavai replied, when asked if he knew fans were coming from, via Masslive. “Everybody can say what they think that we should be doing. In the long end, they’re not qualified to do what (Jerod) Mayo is doing, or whatever the Pats are doing. The fans, I appreciate them at times, but sometimes they just have to know their place and just understand that it’s a work in progress.”

These remarks offended fans, with many calling for Tavai to no longer be on the team.