Pistons Get Major Update on Jalen Duren After Game 6 Injury

The Detroit Pistons suffered a potential setback in a pivotal Game 6, as center Jalen Duren exited with an apparent ankle injury midway through the third quarter.

UPDATE: Duren has returned to start the fourth quarter.

Duren headed to the locker room after appearing to injure his ankle during live action, with the Pistons holding a 68-57 lead at the time.

The 21-year-old had been productive before leaving, recording nine points and seven rebounds while anchoring Detroit’s interior presence in a must-win game.

Jalen Duren Injury Adds Concern in Elimination Game

Duren’s exit comes at a critical moment for Detroit, which entered Game 6 trailing 3-2 in the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons were looking to extend the series and force a Game 7, but losing one of their key frontcourt pieces could significantly impact both their defense and rebounding.

Duren has been a central part of Detroit’s success this season, emerging as a consistent interior scorer and rim protector but has struggled largely in this Pistons playoff run.

Pistons Await Further Update

No official update on Duren’s status was immediately available, and it remains unclear whether he will be able to return to the game.

Detroit may need to rely more heavily on Paul Reed if Duren is unable to continue.

With the season potentially on the line, the Pistons now face added uncertainty as they try to close out Game 6 and keep their playoff hopes alive.