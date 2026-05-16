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Pistons Get Major Update on Jalen Duren After Game 6 Injury

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Jalen Duren
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Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 17, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Detroit Pistons suffered a potential setback in a pivotal Game 6, as center Jalen Duren exited with an apparent ankle injury midway through the third quarter.

UPDATE: Duren has returned to start the fourth quarter.

Duren headed to the locker room after appearing to injure his ankle during live action, with the Pistons holding a 68-57 lead at the time.

The 21-year-old had been productive before leaving, recording nine points and seven rebounds while anchoring Detroit’s interior presence in a must-win game.

Jalen Duren Injury Adds Concern in Elimination Game

J.B. Bickerstaff giving instructions to Jalen Duren during Pistons playoff game before Game 6 vs Cavaliers

GettyDetroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff speaks with Jalen Duren during a playoff game as the team backs its young core ahead of a do-or-die Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Duren’s exit comes at a critical moment for Detroit, which entered Game 6 trailing 3-2 in the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons were looking to extend the series and force a Game 7, but losing one of their key frontcourt pieces could significantly impact both their defense and rebounding.

Duren has been a central part of Detroit’s success this season, emerging as a consistent interior scorer and rim protector but has struggled largely in this Pistons playoff run.

Pistons Await Further Update

No official update on Duren’s status was immediately available, and it remains unclear whether he will be able to return to the game.

Detroit may need to rely more heavily on Paul Reed if Duren is unable to continue.

With the season potentially on the line, the Pistons now face added uncertainty as they try to close out Game 6 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Pistons Get Major Update on Jalen Duren After Game 6 Injury

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