James Harden Returning to Cleveland Cavaliers on Three-Year Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of an eventful 24 hours.

The organization is making bold moves, as a sign-and-trade to bring free agent F Peyton Watson to Cleveland materialized on Wednesday. The trade sent Max Strus to the Los Angeles Clippers and is bringing an injection of scoring into the Cleveland lineup.

Speculation has run rampant surrounding the future of free agent G James Harden in the midst of the offseason. This expands from a belief that Harden was waiting out the LeBron James decision, to speculation that the former MVP may seek a return to the Houston Rockets. That speculation is no more.

Shams Charania of ESPN broke the news that Harden is back with Cleveland on Thursday

“James Harden has agreed to a new three-year, $97 million contract to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a player option and a trade kicker, agents Mike Silverman, Troy Payne and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports told ESPN.”

The expected is now reality. Harden is now likely to end his career as a Cavalier. He is also trending towards finishing his career as one of the highest-paid players in NBA history (Spotrac).

Harden Signing Solidifies Cleveland’s Lineup