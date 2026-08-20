James Harden Returning to Cleveland Cavaliers on Three-Year Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of an eventful 24 hours.
The organization is making bold moves, as a sign-and-trade to bring free agent F Peyton Watson to Cleveland materialized on Wednesday. The trade sent Max Strus to the Los Angeles Clippers and is bringing an injection of scoring into the Cleveland lineup.
Speculation has run rampant surrounding the future of free agent G James Harden in the midst of the offseason. This expands from a belief that Harden was waiting out the LeBron James decision, to speculation that the former MVP may seek a return to the Houston Rockets. That speculation is no more.
Shams Charania of ESPN broke the news that Harden is back with Cleveland on Thursday
“James Harden has agreed to a new three-year, $97 million contract to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a player option and a trade kicker, agents Mike Silverman, Troy Payne and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports told ESPN.”
The expected is now reality. Harden is now likely to end his career as a Cavalier. He is also trending towards finishing his career as one of the highest-paid players in NBA history (Spotrac).
Harden Signing Solidifies Cleveland’s Lineup
Harden Likely on Last Contract of Career
Harden is turning 37 years old next week. This three-year deal is likely marking the last chapter of his career.
While there’s no guarantee he actually finishes out the contract with Cleveland, it is a distinct possibility. The lone legacy-defining accomplishment that alludes Harden is an NBA title. However, the 2018 MVP is with his fourth franchise since the 2021-22 season. There is a real chance that he would like to stay put and end his career on his own terms.
Until then, the Cavaliers are seeking to reach the ECF for a second consecutive season. The franchise is facing a daunting task to do just that.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now with the Miami Heat. The Boston Celtics are going all-in on surrounding Jayson Tatum with depth. The Toronto Raptors are expecting to complete a deal to bring Kawhi Leonard back to the franchise in the coming weeks. The New York Knicks are the defending champions.
The Eastern Conference has no shortage of competitors. Cleveland remains a factor regardless – especially with Harden.
James Harden Returning to Cleveland Cavaliers on Three-Year Deal