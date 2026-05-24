When Is Jannik Sinner’s First French Open Match? Time and TV Info

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner steps onto the red clay of Roland Garros on Monday for his first-round French Open match against French wild card Clement Tabur, with one prize still missing from an otherwise staggering career resume.

The only men’s major Sinner has never won is the French Open, and after three match points in last year’s final slipped away against Carlos Alcaraz, the hunger in Paris is unmistakable.

Tabur, ranked a career-high 165th in the world, received the wild card entry that opened when former champion Stan Wawrinka earned a late automatic berth in the main draw. The 26-year-old Frenchman made his Roland Garros main-draw debut last year, losing in straight sets to compatriot Corentin Moutet. He holds a 10-5 clay-court record since Houston this spring, though he could not get through qualifying in Geneva just this week, according to Sports Mole.

Jannik Sinner’s French Open Draw and Opponent Clement Tabur

With reigning two-time champion Alcaraz sidelined by a wrist injury that will also cost him Wimbledon this summer, Sinner enters Paris as the clear favorite. Novak Djokovic is seeded third and sits in the opposite half of the draw, meaning the two cannot meet before the championship match.

Sinner’s start time Monday has not yet been confirmed. He faces the winner of Jacob Fearnley vs. Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in the second round.

U.S. television coverage runs on TNT, TruTV and Tennis Channel, with streaming on Max, according to The Sporting News. The men’s final is June 7.

Four Grand Slams and One Court Left to Conquer

The 24-year-old from San Candido in northeastern Italy grew up in the alpine village of Sexten, initially training as a competitive skier before switching to tennis at age 8. In just two seasons, he collected four Grand Slam titles — the 2024 Australian Open, the 2024 U.S. Open, the 2025 Australian Open and the 2025 Wimbledon championship — the last of which made him the first Italian man to ever win at the All England Club.

Roland Garros is the only major that has eluded him. A win in Paris would place Sinner among just seven men in the Open Era to complete a career Grand Slam. He arrives riding a 29-match winning streak, dropping just three sets across that entire unbeaten run.

That stretch includes one milestone after another. At the Italian Open two weeks ago, Sinner defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to become the first Italian man to win in Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976. The title also made him just the second player in ATP Masters 1000 history to complete the Career Golden Masters, winning all nine Masters 1000 events. Djokovic achieved it at age 31. Sinner did it at 24, according to ATP Tour.

He reached world No. 1 for the first time in June 2024 and has not relinquished the ranking since. Last year at Roland Garros, he held three match points in the final before Alcaraz rallied to win the longest French Open championship match on record, according to NBC Sports. Now he returns with the most dominant winning streak in men’s tennis — and a field that no longer includes the man who denied him.