Jayden Daniels Takes Legal Action Against Louisiana State

The Louisiana State Tigers are one of the most successful football programs in the nation.

LSU is one of few other programs that have yielded multiple Heisman Trophy victors. Unfortunately, it appears as if they find themselves on less-than-ideal terms with one of the winners.

ESPN obtained a copy of a letter sent by Jayden Daniels‘ legal team to LSU athletics director Verge Ausberry. The letter – sent out on August 5 – stated that the university is no longer permitted to use his name, image, and likeness.

This is a result of LSU allowing sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett to wear Daniels’ number 5 jersey.

Per an excerpt of the letter:

“Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected… To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

This reads as if there was an understanding between the two sides, and that LSU violated this. Current head coach Lane Kiffin claims that Pickett was promised the number initially when he committed out of high school.

Daniels’ Contribution to LSU is Legendary

Daniels’ contributions to LSU are all-time great.

The 25-year old threw for 57 touchdowns and ran for 21 more during his two seasons in Baton Rouge (Sports Reference).

Not only did Daniels become the third player at LSU to earn the Heisman – he re-installed hope into a doubting fanbase. The dual threat quarterback added an incredible amount of value to the roster. It is even arguable that the 2023 team wins a national championship with a better defense.

Where LSU Goes From Here

This is a major blow for a program looking to start fresh. Operations will clearly be different in the transition from Brian Kelly to Kiffin. However, this isn’t necessarily a reason to discard what Daniels has done for the school.

The school being unable to utilize Daniels’ image to promote the football program is an inherent detriment. The former Arizona State prodigy is a piece of the program that defines its identity. Leaving Daniels out of program promotion is robbing coaches of unique recruiting opportunities. It dims the fan experience.

This should be at the front of mind when LSU evaluates what to do in finality.

Louisiana State Set to Compete in 2026

This upcoming LSU squad is currently in hopes to compete for an SEC crown – independent of the drama at hand.

Sam Leavitt is the next great quarterback at-hand. The number one recruit in the transfer portal (247 Sports) is heading into the season with an exceptional offensive line. He is also in Kiffin’s quarterback-friendly system that tends to get the most out of the signal caller.

It remains to be seen how strong the Tigers‘ defense will be, but linebacker Whit Weeks is leading an improved unit on paper.

Kiffin is facing extra pressure heading into year one on the job. The hope is that the Daniels saga isn’t a distraction.