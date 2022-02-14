Joe Burrow Super Bowl Injury: Latest Update on Bengals QB

The Los Angeles Rams’ pass rush has been a problem for the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line during the entirety of Super Bowl 56, allowing an SB record-high of seven sacks on quarterback Joe Burrow.

On the Rams’ seventh sack of the game and second one by LA’s outside linebacker Von Miller, Burrow went down hard early in the fourth quarter on a third down.

And Joe Burrow’s right knee not supposed to bend like that. pic.twitter.com/y9yrpjnwkG — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) February 14, 2022

The way Burrow’s right knee twisted looked painful as he screamed while grabbing it and then limped off the field.

Von Miller got Joe Burrow again and Joe was limping off the field. pic.twitter.com/2Q1Bs7x8pG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2022

Fortunately, Burrow’s injury was not as bad as it appeared and he returned to finish the game on the next drive.

Bengals’ reporter Kelsey Conway noted that Burrow walked it off of the sidelines without entering the injury tent.

Joe Burrow is up walking around on the sidelines. he did not go to the blue injury tent — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) February 14, 2022

The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl 23-20 and Burrow threw for a total 237 yards and one touchdown.

