Joe Burrow Super Bowl Injury: Latest Update on Bengals QB

Joe Burrow knee injury

Getty Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals holds his knee after getting sacked by Los Angeles Rams OLB Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams’ pass rush has been a problem for the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line during the entirety of Super Bowl 56, allowing an SB record-high of seven sacks on quarterback Joe Burrow.

On the Rams’ seventh sack of the game and second one by LA’s outside linebacker Von Miller,  Burrow went down hard early in the fourth quarter on a third down.

The way Burrow’s right knee twisted looked painful as he screamed while grabbing it and then limped off the field.

Fortunately, Burrow’s injury was not as bad as it appeared and he returned to finish the game on the next drive.

Bengals’ reporter Kelsey Conway noted that Burrow walked it off of the sidelines without entering the injury tent.

The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl 23-20 and Burrow threw for a total 237 yards and one touchdown.

*Check back for post-game updates*

 

,
