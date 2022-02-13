Joe Burrow Arrives at Super Bowl LVI Donning Tiger-Striped Suit

J

oe Burrow has become a winning quarterback and social media fashionista during his second NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Heading into Super Bowl LVI, all eyes were on Burrow and what he would be wearing when he arrived at SoFi Stadium for the big game.

Even with such high expectations, Burrow did not disappoint.

Joe Burrow Becoming Fashion Icon

Burrow’s fashion choices have evolved over the years from more traditional suit and ties while he was a student at LSU to his Super Bowl Sunday attire.

In November, Burrow wore a cozy Jordan outfit with a Dunder Mifflin beanie.

For the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago against the Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow arrived wearing a big gray jacket with a giant Nike gold chain and sunglasses.

While the gray jacket wasn’t the same fur as what Joe Namath wore during his playing career, Burrow’s attire resembled what the Super Bowl III MVP made famous.

Fur coats, cigars, it factor: Joe Namath talks Joe Burrow comparisons https://t.co/MOpq92N3zK pic.twitter.com/t1MhsT7RAz — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 10, 2022

After coming back to beat the Chiefs in overtime, 27-24, Burrow was asked about the realness of the diamonds on his chain. The quarterback loudly confirmed they were real.

“They’re definitely real,” he said during his postgame press conference. “I make too much money to have fake ones.”

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked if the diamonds on his chain are real: "They're definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones."pic.twitter.com/q0wIfYVPyo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 31, 2022

Burrow signed a four-year, $36.19 million contract after being the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bengals will be wearing their black jerseys with white pants during Super Bowl LVI. The uniform features orange stripes both on the shoulders of the jersey and along the sides of the pants.

Burrow’s suit Sunday didn’t have any orange, but it’s black stripes still match well with what the Bengals will be wearing in the game.

Social Media Reacts to Joe Burrow’s Tiger-Striped Suit

The reaction on Twitter to Burrow’s Super Bowl wardrobe choice was generally very positive.

Instead of other quarterbacks of yesteryear, NFL fans on Twitter compared Burrow’s suit and hat to Walter Walt in Breaking Bad, Cad Bane of the Star Wars series and Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore of Apocalypse Now.

Others poked some fun at Burrow, comparing his outfit to Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

When you’re about to frame Roger Rabbit for every crime in the book pic.twitter.com/90SsMJl2ei — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 13, 2022

Sunday night, Burrow will attempt to become the first quarterback in history to win the college football national championship, Heisman Trophy and Super Bowl. He led LSU to a 15-0 record and a national championship victory against Clemson just two years ago.

With a win Sunday, Burrow would also become the first player ever to accomplish those three achievements and go No. 1 in the NFL draft.

The Bengals signal caller is the first quarterback taken top overall in the draft to start a Super Bowl since Jared Goff did that for Burrow’s opponent Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams, in Feb. 2019.

Burrow’s counterpart, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is also a former No. 1 overall pick from 2009. Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns while leading the Rams to a 12-5 regular-season mark in his first season with the Rams.

Stafford, however, is not quite as trendy as Burrow. The Rams quarterback arrived at Super Bowl LVI wearing a plain black t-shirt and jeans.