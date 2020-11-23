Joe Rogan: ‘Look How F****** Fast His Hands Are!’

Don’t tell Joe Rogan being interested in the upcoming pay-per-view boxing exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is wrong. Rogan lauded the impressive physical condition of Jones on his podcast recently, and Jones shared the clip via social media. The popular podcaster and UFC color commentator simply can’t fathom the 51-year-old legend’s incredible hand-speed.

Rogan said, “Look how f****** fast his hands are, man!”.

You can watch the entire clip below.

Additionally, here’s the full video that Rogan was watching.

Rogan: ‘That Has Been Their Business’

“Man, it’s interesting, because some people are against it,” Rogan said. “[They’re like] I don’t want to see these guys fight. I don’t want to see these guys get hurt. But, listen, that has been their whole business.”

Moreover, Rogan has been super impressed with recent clips of both boxing greats. While most of the world has been busy celebrating how amazing Tyson has looked at age 54 since he began making his comeback a few months ago, Jones has also released some amazing videos of his own training.

“Look at how good Roy [Jones] Jr’s hands look,” Rogan said. “Look how f****** fast his hand are, man!”

Indeed, Jones is one of the best fighters and most gifted athletes in boxing history. He won legitimate world titles in four different weight classes and was voted Fighter of the Decade for the 1990s by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Some of the world “must’ve forgot” about the incredible exploits of Jones, but not Rogan.

Rogan Shares Another Observation About Jones

Rogan recently interviewed Jones on his podcast, and one of the things that seems to have stuck in Rogan’s mind since their sit-down is the size of Jones’ left arm compared to his right one.

“No bulls***, Roy Jones Jr’s left bicep is 30% larger than his right bicep,” Rogan said. “It’s weird to look at…It freaks you out.”

Like Tyson, Jones is an orthodox fighter which means his left hand is the one in front of his body.

Boxer’s typically carry their more powerful hand behind them, but Jones’ incredible speed and power in both hands is something that separated him from his peers during his incredible boxing career.

His left hook is something that earned Jones the moniker “Captain Hook”. The rest of his impressive arsenal helped him become “Superman”. But Rogan remains in awe of the fighter’s massive left arm.

“It might be more than 30% [larger], I might be selling it short,” Rogan said. “It’s his…front hand, and he throws a lot of hooks so his bicep is bigger.”

Tyson vs. Jones on PPV

Don’t believe Rogan?

You can see it for yourself live when Jones squares off against Tyson.

According to a recent press release, all leading cable, satellite, and telco providers in the U.S. and Canada will carry the highly anticipated “Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.” live via pay-per-view on Saturday, November 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

You can learn more about the Tyson vs. Jones pay-per-view over at Triller.

