Mike Tyson’s ‘Mind-Blowing’ Admission About What Comes Next

Boxing legend Mike Tyson revealed via social media on Wednesday that the 54-year-old might not be finished with his boxing comeback after he takes on 51-year-old retired boxing champ Roy Jones Jr. on November 28. “Iron Mike” posted a portion of a video interview in which he told someone in the media that he would be interested in facing one of boxing’s current heavyweight champions in his next fight.

“Listen, I’m very interested,” Tyson said. “If doing that means that we can have bigger charity exponents…I’m down to do that, too.”

Tyson said it was all about whether either of today’s current heavyweight boxing champions, unified champ Anthony Joshua or WBC and lineal champion Tyson Fury, would be down to give at least part of their purses to charity.

“If they’re down to do that, then I’m with it, too,” Tyson said.

Tyson ‘Would Love’ To Face Unified Champ Anthony Joshua

Tyson was asked specifically about potentially facing Joshua next. Joshua, 30, currently holds the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight title belts.

“I would love to do that,” Tyson admitted. “That would be mindblowing.”

Before that could happen, though, Tyson has to take care of Jones Jr., a fellow boxing legend who was arguably his generation’s Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Tyson and Jones Jr. will face each other in an eight-round exhibition boxing match scheduled for November 28 in Carson, California.

Tyson vs. Jones will be live on pay-per-view in the U.S. via Triller.

Tyson’s Latest Admission Consistent With Past Revelations

Before announcing his comeback fight against Jones Jr. for later this year, there was no shortage of reports about various professional fighters receiving offers to face Tyson in boxing matches.

Perhaps the most shocking was when 32-year-old heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury revealed that he had been contacted by Tyson’s team, too.

Fury was named after Tyson and amazingly became the heavyweight champ just like his namesake when he upset Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015.

Fury said he was shocked to get the call from Tyson’s team.

“I got a phone call saying would I like the chance to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight and I was like ‘Hell, yeah’, though I don’t think anything’s materialized out of it, to be honest,” Fury said back in June.

That fight didn’t end up happening, but now Tyson is saying it still could end up unfolding down the line.

Tyson is one of the most accomplished and popular heavyweight champions in boxing history. That he’s feeling strong enough at age 54 to potentially challenge either or both of today’s heavyweight boxing champs is a shocking story from 2020 that won’t soon be forgotten.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Mike Tyson’s Next Opponent: 5 Fast Facts About Roy Jones Jr.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel