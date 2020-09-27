Jon Jones Reacts to Jan Blachowicz Winning the Light Heavyweight Title at UFC 253

On Saturday night, a new light heavyweight king was crowned during the co-main event of UFC 253. Jan Blachowicz defeated Dominick Reyes by second-round TKO to earn himself the championship belt Jon Jones vacated.

And in typical “Bones” fashion, the former light heavyweight champ was active on Twitter during the fight. Before the match against Reyes and Blachowicz started, the UFC played a promotional video for the bout showing how the fight came to fruition with Jones vacating the light heavyweight belt. Bones tweeted, “Weird right?”

During the second round, Jones tweeted that he believed that Reyes should start throwing a left body kick at Blachowicz more often.

A few minutes after that tweet, Blachowicz dropped Reyes and finished the fight by TKO. See the rest of Bones’ commentary on the fight:

Jones ended his tweet chain congratulating Blachowicz, writing, “Jan enjoy my friend, congratulations.”

Blachowicz Called Out Jones During His Post-Fight Interview

After his hand was raised and the light heavyweight belt was wrapped around his waist, Blachowicz spoke with UFC commentator Jon Anik inside the Octagon. Anik asked Blachowicz how he was feeling, and the Polish fighter replied, “I don’t know. [There’s] only one [thing] on my mind. Jon Jones, where are you? Don’t be a quitter. I am here, this is how we do it in Poland. I’m waiting for you.”

For a period of time after Blachowicz’s victory over Corey Anderson in February, he was linked as Jones’ next contender. However, since vacating the light heavyweight strap, Bones has been adamant that he is moving up to heavyweight.

With his decisive victory over Reyes, Blachowicz increased his win streak to four. He has a professional MMA record of 27-8 with eight victories by KO or TKO. For his first title defense, Blachowicz will likely fight the winner of Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira. The two top light heavyweights were supposed to fight on September 19, however the fight was derailed after Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19.

The bout was rescheduled for October 3, but Santos tested positive for COVID-19 as well and the fight was postponed again. According to a report from ESPN, the UFC is looking to schedule the fight for November 7.

UFC 253 Fight Card & Results

See the fight card and results from UFC 253:

Main Card

Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya def. Paulo Costa via Second-Round TKO

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jan Błachowicz def. Dominick Reyes via Second-Round TKO

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval def. Kai Kara-France via Second-Round Guillotine Choke

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira def. Sijara Eubanks Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

150-Pound Catchweight Bout: Hakeem Dawodu def. Zubaira Tukhugov via Split Decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell def. Alex da Silva Coelho via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

150-Pound Catchweight Bout: Ľudovít Klein def. Shane Young via First-Round KO

Light Heavyweight Bout: William Knight def. Aleksa Camur via Unanious Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Bout: Juan Espino Dieppa def. Jeff Hughes via First-Round Scarf Hold Choke

Light Heavyweight Bout: Danilo Marques def. Khadis Ibragimov via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

