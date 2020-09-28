Jon Jones Takes Aim at UFC Fighter: ‘You’re Already My P****’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has once again taken aim at middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” was the star of Saturday night’s UFC 253, defending his middleweight strap for the second time by defeating Paulo Costa via dominant second-round TKO.

Jones shared a clip of Adesanya during the UFC 253 post-fight press conference. In the clip, The Last Stylebender spoke about former middleweight king Anderson Silva and how Silva used to jump from middleweight to light heavyweight occasionally. There has been a lot of talk of Adesanya jumping up to light heavyweight and even heavyweight, but the champion is still focused on his division.

Adesanya has stated many times that he wants to fight “Bones” and during the presser, he mentioned the former light heavyweight king again.

“I just wanted to f*** up Jon Jones and I still will, but I’ll just have to talk to Eugene [Baremen] (Adesanya’s head coach).”

Jones’ slammed Adesanya in the Instagram post he shared on Monday afternoon. writing:

But what? You’ve stepped into the ring over 100 times now and you’re still not ready!? You have a youth advantage and like four times the fighting experience. The truth is you’re already my p****, you love being undefeated and you’ve seen what’s happened to everyone else. It raises your stock to mention my name, you’re aware of this. You don’t want real confrontation with me, I’m not gonna just stand there and kickbox with you. I’ve been preparing for heavyweights, right around now I would literally tear one of your arms off.

