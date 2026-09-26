Bears Catch Unlucky Break Ahead of Eagles Matchup on MNF

The Chicago Bears will not have quarterback Caleb Williams and may not have Tyson Bagent on Monday Night Football, while things are looking up from a health perspective for the Philadelphia Eagles on defense.

Former Minnesota Vikings pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard landed in Philly this offseason via a trade and after missing the first two contests of the year, Greenard said on Saturday that he is ready to return to action against Chicago in primetime.

“Jonathan Greenard is ‘pretty optimistic’ that he’ll play on Monday and make his #Eagles debut,” Johnny McGonical of Penn Live reported. “Mentioned it’s up to the medical/coaching staff.”

“But I’m ready to go, for sure,” Greenard said.

Eagles DE Jonathan Greenard Among Most Effective Pressure Creators in NFL

Philadelphia is a top 10 defense in terms of yardage surrendered per game (No. 10 at 293 yards allowed per contest) through two weeks.

The Eagles gave up two third-round picks for Greenard, who battled injuries last season and missed five games as a result, but remained one of the more effective and efficient pressure creators in the NFL in 2025.

When he was last healthy in 2024, Greenard tallied 12 sacks for the Vikings and earned Pro Bowl honors. Philly’s defense is averaging three sacks per contest two weeks into the season and adding Greenard into the mix in any capacity should improve the defense’s attack off the edge and the unit’s prowess in general.

Bears Will Not Have Ozzy Trapilo Back at Left Tackle Against Eagles

The good news for the Bears is that left tackle Ozzy Trapilo is off the injury report and had no official designation on Saturday. However, head coach Ben Johnson said he will not be part of the rotation at left tackle Monday.

Trapilo, a second-round pick in 2025, took over the starting role at the crucial offensive line position down the stretch of last season. However, he suffered a torn patellar tendon in the opening round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers in January.

The injury was supposed to sideline him for up to the entire 2026 season, but Trapilo returned much more quickly than the team expected. He got back on the practice field in August and is close to making his debut.

Braxton Jones, who started the previous four seasons at left tackle in Chicago, came back on a one-year deal following Trapilo’s injury. He will likely start the game against Philadelphia, though the Bears’ plan remains to insert Trapilo back into the lineup as soon as possible.

Who Jones will be protecting Monday remains an open question. Williams is officially out with a hamstring strain, while Bagent returned to practice on Saturday but has not officially cleared the league’s mandatory concussion protocol as of yet.

If Bagent is unable to go, 38-year-old QB Case Keenum will get the starting nod. He has not thrown a pass in the regular season since 2023.