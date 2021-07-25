Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles’ Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Simone Biles is widely known as the greatest gymnast of all time, but what do we know about her personal life?

For a year now, Biles has been dating boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

A fellow athlete, Owens plays football for the Houston Texans. The 26-year-old may not be attending the Tokyo Olympics this year to support his girlfriend in person due to covid restrictions, but he is cheering her on from halfway across the world.

What else should you know about Owens? Read on.

1. Biles & Owens Live Together

According to Stylecaster, Biles and Owens live together in Spring, Texas. There, Biles trains at the World Champions Center, and Owens practices in Houston.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal in July, Biles shared how the two met.

“He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

According to the outlet, the two had been hanging out for about three weeks when Biles’ sister took her phone and asked if Owens would join a family trip to a lake house.

“He came with his dog, an English bulldog, Zeus, who got on with Biles’s French bulldog, Lilo (Biles added Rambo, another French bulldog, to the mix during the pandemic). As fears of the virus eased and warmer weather came, the Bileses’ Sunday-evening dinners resumed, in person and outdoors. Owens was invited to join.”

In the Facebook Watch original, “Simone vs. Herself”, Owens states that he was not aware who Biles was when they first got together.

In the Facebook watch series, per Stylecaster, he states, “Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye. I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was.”

He added, “The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who is literally in the pinnacle of their sport. It’s motivating to see that and the impact that she has on people. We were walking past this group of girls, and they were shaking, ‘Oh my god, it’s Simone!’ This is when I kind of knew. Like, okay, yeah, she’s the real deal.”

3. They Have 3 Dogs

Simone owns two French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo, while Owens has a bulldog named Zeus.

Speaking to Texas Monthly, Owens shared, “I’ll show up at her house and her dogs will peek around her looking for my dog. They’ve become best friends.”

To date, Biles’ dogs have over 50k followers on Instagram.

4. Owens: “This Was a Match Made in Heaven”

In his interview with Texas Monthly, Owens shared of his relationship with Biles, “This was a match made in heaven. There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that. And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything.”

He added, “We talk all the time about that, just the pressure she goes through. I try to be her motivating factor whenever I sense that she’s kind of maybe getting down on herself. If practice was a little rough, or your body may not be feeling great right now.”

Biles has shared similar sentiments about Owens.

In a July 2 Instagram post, she wrote, “you give me butterflies.”

And while in Tokyo, Biles wished Owens a happy birthday through Instagram, writing, “I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories.”

5. Owens Is a Safety for the Houston Texans

Owens, who hails from St. Louis, Missouri, attended Christian Brothers College for high school and went on to play defensive back for Missouri Western State University.

According to the Go Griffons football roster, he was on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll in college, and majored in pre-physical therapy.

His dream is to be a doctor.