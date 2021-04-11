Justin Rose’s Wife Kate Rose Is a Racehorse Owner

The competitiveness factor runs deep in Justin Rose’s family as his wife Kate Rose is the co-owner of the racehorse Master Merion. Despite the subtle nod to golf, Justin denied that he had anything to do with the horse’s name.

“Believe it or not, [the horse’s name] had nothing to do with me,” Justin told Golf Digest in 2018.

It appears that Master Merion’s racing days may over as the horse last competed on June 16, 2019 finishing sixth in the Poker Stakes at Belmont Park, per Equibase. The horse competed on several notable racetracks including Churchill Downs, Ascot, Belmont Park and Kentucky Downs. Master Merion had four straight wins in 2017 at Belmont Park, Del Mar (twice) and Kentucky Downs. The horse competed in 17 races notching 11 top-three finishes and earned $382,900.

The Couple Donated $100,000 to Help Rebuild the Bahamas in 2020

10-time PGA TOUR winner, and defending Farmers Insurance Open Champion, Justin Rose and his wife, Kate, have made it their mission to give back to children in their home area through their Kate & Justin Rose Foundation. Following the devastation of Hurricane Doran in September, 2019, that mission took on new wings

The couple remains active in giving back to the communities in both Orlando and the Bahamas. Justin and Kate revealed they donated $100,000 to the Adelaide community in Nassau, Bahamas in 2020. The area had been impacted by a hurricane and later the economic challenges as a result of COVID-19. The PGA Tour created a video of the couple’s trip to the Bahamas to help with the rebuilding efforts.

“There’s nothing like being on the ground seeing it for yourself rather than just reading through construction report,” Kate explained. “It’s important to keep showing our support and see where we’re at.”

The effort coincided with the mission of the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation. Kate explained that the couple’s focus has been on making sure people have enough food.

“Our foundation’s mission is ‘feeding hungry tummies and curious minds’ and that is simply what we are trying to do here, in partnership with Lend a Hand Bahamas,” Kate explained The Tribune. “What could be more important than making sure your local community has enough food?”

Justin Gifted Rose the Horse for Her 40th Birthday



It was Justin who had the idea to get Kate involved in horse racing. According to The Daily Mail, a discussion with his caddie prompted the golfer to purchase a horse for Kate as a 40th birthday present.

“Rose is a long-time racing fan. His interest was further stoked by his caddie Mark Fulcher,” The Daily Mail detailed. “And when Rose came to dream up an appropriate gift for Kate’s 40th birthday the light-bulb moment flashed a horse into his head.”

Justin described himself as more of a “hanger-on” than an official owner of the horse.

“Two owners and one hanger-on,” Rose noted, per The Daily Mail. “The name of the horse had nothing to do with me. It was Kate’s idea.”

Justin & Kate Are the Proud Parents of 2 Kids: Leo & Lottie

The couple initially met when Kate was an IMG assistant and started dating in 2000, per The Sun. Justin and Kate have two kids, Leo and Lottie. The golfer gives fans a glimpse into their family life on social media and recently posted a photo of the foursome dressed up as a band.

“Inspired by @trolls – Lottie dressed everyone for our Sunday roast in various music attire. Can you guess which genre we each represent?!” Justin joked on Instagram.