NFL Backs Patrick Mahomes, Fines Rams Star for Dangerous Penalty

Chiefs Kingdom doesn’t have the most trusting relationship with the NFL officials, nor do key players like defensive tackle Chris Jones.

To some fans, it feels like the Chiefs are constantly at the wrong end of a harsh penalty but for once, the NFL backed Patrick Mahomes II and Kansas City after Week 12. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the news on Twitter, stating: “[Los Angeles] Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness for a facemask on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes that wiped out a sack last week.”

#Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness for a facemask on #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes that wiped out a sack last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2022

Rams’ Aaron Donald Fined for Penalty on Patrick Mahomes

These facemask tackles can be very dangerous toward the recipient, especially when a hulking figure like Donald grabs hold of your helmet — which just so happens to be connected to your skull. In case you missed it, “RingerNFL” tweeted out a freeze-frame of the penalty.

Aaron Donald straight up fish hooked Mahomes pic.twitter.com/3jWJAXtqI0 — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) November 27, 2022

Even without veteran left guard Joe Thuney, the Chiefs blockers were able to do a great job slowing down Donald and the Rams D-line. Pro Football Focus did credit the 3-time AP Defensive Player of the Year with four quarterback pressures, but he only accounted for three total tackles and one QB hit.

On top of that, PFF charged Donald with two missed tackles and the aforementioned penalty. The end result was the game wrecker’s second-worst overall grade of the 2022 season.

Mahomes cruised to a comfortable victory, on the other hand, although he wasn’t at his best. The superstar signal-caller finished with 320 passing yards and a one-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio. He added another 36 yards on the ground and earned a passer rating of 85.4.

The Chiefs QB was not sacked despite 13 total pressures by the Rams on PFF.

Bengals Pass Rush Is Stronger Off the Edge

Opposite of the Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals pose more of a threat off the edge when rushing the quarterback. This is generally more of a problem for KC, whose interior OL is much stronger than their tackle positions.

Having said that, Cincy’s numbers are modest this year, with a middle-of-the-pack ranking on PFF. The player to watch is defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who leads the Bengals with 44 pressures and 14 QB hits.

His partner in crime is Sam Hubbard, coming off the opposite edge. Hubbard is just behind Hendrickson at 37 pressures and 12 QB hits. The Bengals pass rush really drops off after that.

On the interior, you have two run-stuffers in B.J. Hill and D.J. Reader. Hill does provide some pass-rushing ability but it’s not his specialty by any means, and Cincinnati has received very little production disrupting the quarterback behind their front four.

The Chiefs, for example, have six defenders with over 15 quarterback pressures while the Bengals only have three (Hill being the third).

That sets up a key matchup for Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie — or whoever ends up starting at right tackle. Brown has improved as the season has gone on with no sacks allowed since Week 9 and three pressures or fewer in each of the past five games. He was not charged with a single pressure in Week 12.

Wylie’s pressure rate is still a bit of an issue, although the veteran has managed to avoid giving up sacks ever since his horrid performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Youngster Lucas Niang did return to action against the Rams, but has yet to receive a snap on offense.

The Chiefs might have a decision to make at the position in the coming weeks.