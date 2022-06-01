Aaron Rodgers Doubles Down on Smack Talking Patrick Mahomes [WATCH]

Today is the day Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally tees off with fellow AFC star Josh Allen against veteran QBs Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The latest rendition of “Capital One’s The Match” is set for tonight (June 1) — with TNT coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST — but that didn’t stop Rodgers from getting one final jab in before the first golf club was swung.

The Green Bay Packers superstar has been going after Mahomes throughout this process and he and Brady have both been a little more liberal with their smack talk. Just the other day on May 27, Bleacher Report tweeted out a quote from Rodgers referencing the Chiefs QB as “Kermit the Frog.”

Now, in another Pre-Match interview leak from Bleacher Report, Rodgers was out for blood — figuratively speaking.

Rodgers Roasts Patrick & Jackson Mahomes

The “Match 6.0” interviews started off with a bang, as Rodgers was asked about which social media app he uses most. His answer targeted Mahomes, with a nod to his Twitter haters:

Probably Instagram, it used to be Twitter when Twitter was fun. Pat, I’m sure, is a big TikToker — it runs in the family.

In an obvious reference to younger brother Jackson Mahomes, who is known for his TikToks, Rodgers managed to kill two Mahomes siblings with one stone. You have to tip your cap on this one, as the Chiefs QB was without a rebuttal.

The dig may seem minor but to social media users, it might as well have been the shot heard around the world. “No mercy sheeeeeesh,” commented KC sports anchor Hayley Lewis.

No mercy sheeeeeesh https://t.co/V4IInDj9Ui — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) June 1, 2022

Chiefs beat reporter Aaron Ladd also weighed in, tweeting: “Sheesh Rodgers.” The laughter of many NFL observers also rang clearly and loudly across the Twittersphere.

Rodgers didn’t just take aim at Mahomes, however, he also joked that Brady was too old to ever play a video game during a different question. Allen chimed in there too, agreeing that “cavemen didn’t have video games.”

The Packers signal-caller even teased Allen, commenting that he probably played a lot of video games growing up in Wyoming.

