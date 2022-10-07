Ex-Chiefs 4-Year WR Signs With Raiders Ahead of MNF: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their wide receiver room ahead of the Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs — and the name should ring a bell.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report, stating: “Raiders are signing veteran WR Albert Wilson, per sources. Wilson’s signing was confirmed by his agents, @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha.”

Albert Wilson Spent His First 4 Seasons With the Chiefs

An undrafted prospect in 2014, Wilson began his NFL career in Kansas City as a 22-year-old dual threat that had some ability as a runner and returner. He caught 16 passes for 260 yards as a rookie and did enough to earn a role on head coach Andy Reid’s roster.

Over his four-year tenure with the Chiefs, Wilson’s best campaign came in 2017 when he was able to accumulate 554 yards and three touchdowns off 42 receptions. The wideout also had an average of 17.3 yards per kick return with KC.

Wilson was able to parlay that 2017 season into a contract with the Miami Dolphins but he has not surpassed 400 receiving yards since leaving Reid’s system. After bouncing around a bit in 2022, he’ll land with the Raiders practice squad at age 30.

Las Vegas has been searching for receiving depth behind headliner Davante Adams, and previously signed another former Chiefs wideout — Demarcus Robinson — before deciding to release him during training camp.

If Wilson can do enough to latch on long-term, he’ll join a WR reserve of Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole, Isaiah Zuber and Chris Lacy. It would be highly unlikely that the veteran is elevated on Monday night but with slot-weapon Hunter Renfrow working his way back from a Week 2 concussion, Wilson could theoretically serve as an emergency insurance policy.

Harrison Butker Could Miss Week 5

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub addressed the media on October 7 and the word on kicker Harrison Butker wasn’t great after another missed practice.

“He tried to go, but he was working on one-steps,” explained Toub. “He wants to have his full approach. He doesn’t want to use a half-approach. I don’t blame him — and he still has a lot of pain. And he’s got swelling in that ankle. It was evidently a little bit worse than what you think. Everybody heals differently, so it’s just going to take time to get him back.”

It sounds like the Chiefs underestimated the severity of this injury but on the bright side, the latest Butker replacement had a tremendous debut in Week 4. Journeyman Matthew Wright went seven-for-seven on kicks with two field goals and five extra points. His longest make was from 44 yards out.

“Obviously, we want a full 100% Butker,” Toub continued later, “and like I said before, we’ve got a long season to go, so we’ll be happy when he’s 100%. We don’t want to try to force him back and then all of a sudden, he gets a regression. We definitely don’t want that. He’s got a lot of weeks in the bank now healing. We just got to get him over the top now.”

Based on these quotes, Week 5 feels very unlikely but a potential Week 6 return could prove helpful against the AFC-rival Buffalo Bills. For now, prepare yourself for at least one more round of Wright against the Raiders.