Analyst Warns That Chiefs’ Pending Free Agent is ‘Overrated’

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna is having a career year, which is perfectly timed as he will hit free agency for the first time in 2024.

But according to Arrowhead Addict’s Adam Best, Danna is being overrated due to his surrounding cast.

“Unpopular take: Mike Danna has gone from underrated to overrated,” Best wrote on Twitter/X on November 2. “6 sacks on a 7.9% pass-rush win rate is fluky. Chris Jones has 7 sacks on almost a 20% win rate. Danna is a strong role player who gives max effort but benefits from playing with Jones + in front of strong corners.”

Unpopular take: Mike Danna has gone from underrated to overrated. 6 sacks on a 7.9% pass-rush win rate is fluky. Chris Jones has 7 sacks on almost a 20% win rate. Danna is a strong role player who gives max effort but benefits from playing with Jones + in front of strong corners. — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) November 2, 2023

What to Make of Mike Danna’s Stats

Though Mike Danna looks to be on pace for a career year based on his general pass-rush statistics (22 total pressures, 15 QB hurries, 6 sacks, 1 QB hit, per PFF), the stats shared by Adam Best confirm what the eye test shows:

Mike Danna is benefitting from having great players around him.

Having Chris Jones beside him on the defensive line along with elite cornerbacks in the secondary means that Danna is given ample time to get to the quarterback and consistently gets favorable matchups. Those are key factors that will help any pass rusher excel.

This isn’t meant to be a knock on Danna, who is controlling what he can control by capitalizing on favorable matchups. Instead, it’s meant to provide clarity on a player that the Chiefs may or may not try to retain next offseason.

Understanding the metrics will help Chiefs Kingdom determine what Danna’s true value is to the team, and might help the fan base better understand when a decision is made regarding Danna’s future in Kansas City.

Coach Spags Talks Throwing Off Dolphins’ Rhythm

In Week 9, the Chiefs travel to Frankfurt, Germany to face the Miami Dolphins, who are averaging a league-high 33.9 points per game this season.

Speaking to the media on November 2, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo discussed the importance of throwing the Dolphins’ offense off rhythm.