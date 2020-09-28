Key Chiefs Starter Hospitalized Prior to Kickoff vs. Ravens: Report

If they want to get the Baltimore Ravens on their heels, the Kansas City Chiefs will need a much quicker start on Monday night than they put up in Week 2. While having WR Sammy Watkins in the starting lineup will be a big boost against a stout Ravens defense, the defending Super Bowl champions were dealt a surprise blow just hours ahead of kickoff.

According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, Chiefs starting right guard Andrew Wylie has been ruled out after he was hospitalized around 5 p.m. with stomach pain, which is now considered by the team to be symptoms of appendicitis.

Chiefs’ starting guard Andrew Wylie is inactive tonight after the team found out at about 5 pm that he felt sick and needed to go to the hospital for what the team now believes is appendicitis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Among the rest of the Chiefs’ inactive players tonight are DE Alex Okafor, CB BoPete Keyes, DE Demone Harris and TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

Chiefs inactive players for tonight's game: DE Alex Okafor, G Andrew Wylie, CB BoPete Keyes, DE Demone Harris, TE Ricky Seals-Jones. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 28, 2020

More details to come.

ALSO READ: