Key Chiefs Starter Hospitalized Prior to Kickoff vs. Ravens: Report

Getty Images Chiefs starting guard Andrew Wylie will be inactive on Monday night versus the Ravens.

If they want to get the Baltimore Ravens on their heels, the Kansas City Chiefs will need a much quicker start on Monday night than they put up in Week 2. While having WR Sammy Watkins in the starting lineup will be a big boost against a stout Ravens defense, the defending Super Bowl champions were dealt a surprise blow just hours ahead of kickoff.

According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, Chiefs starting right guard Andrew Wylie has been ruled out after he was hospitalized around 5 p.m. with stomach pain, which is now considered by the team to be symptoms of appendicitis.

Among the rest of the Chiefs’ inactive players tonight are DE Alex Okafor, CB BoPete Keyes, DE Demone Harris and TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

More details to come.

