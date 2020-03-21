Giants Starting Right Tackle ‘Working On’ Deal With Chiefs: Report

The New York Giants just got a bit thinner up front, as their starting right tackle from 2019 has taken his talents elsewhere.

While there’s been a bit of a hiccup in which offensive lineman Mike Remmers’ agent Bett Tessler took to Twitter to refute reports that the ex-Giant had finalized a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, all signs point to Remmers joining the team. Per Tessler, his client and the Chiefs are currently “working on” a deal.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Remmers Was a Major Disappointment for Big Blue

Remmers was brought into New York a season ago with hopes that he would solidify the right side of the Giants’ offensive line. The right tackle position has been a revolving door of inept talent for years on end now, and Remmers was supposed to change that. However, he ultimately just added his name to failed projects at the position.

Prior to landing with the Giants, Remmers spent the previous two years as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, starting all 16 games in 2018 at right guard. However, Remmers had flipped between guard and tackle throughout his time in Minnesota, leading New York to feel content with plugging him in at tackle alongside left guard Kevin Zeitler.

The signing was ultimately a miss for the G-Men. Remmers started 14 games for the Giants in 2019, allowing five sacks and committing five penalties. Remmers would receive a Pro Football Focus grade of just 64.3 for his efforts a season ago, his second sub-65 PFF grade in back-to-back years.

The loss of Remmers currently leaves recent free-agent signee, former New England Patriot and Dallas Cowboy, Cameron Fleming as the de facto starter at right tackle as we sit here today. However, New York will likely strongly entertain the idea of selecting an offensive tackle with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, potentially Tristan Wirfs of Iowa or Jedrick Wills Jr. of Alabama.

Remmers Would Joins Hamilton in Kansas City

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Remmers isn’t the only ex-Giant looking to find his way to Kansas City this free agency.

The Chiefs agreed to terms on a deal with former cornerback Antonio Hamilton. Hamilton was pressed into duty on the defensive side of the ball and had his moments, finishing with a PFF grade of 67.5. Yet where he truly excelled, and where the Giants will miss him most, is on special teams, where he obtained a PFF grade of 80.2.

The Giants did, however, re-sign special teams ace Cody Core and add former second-team special teams All-Pro Nate Edner in recent days, greatly softening the blow of losing Hamilton.

READ NEXT: Latest Giants, Jadeveon Clowney Rumors