Andy Reid, Chiefs Address Controversial Officiating vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers ended in controversial fashion as several of the penalty calls — or lack thereof — from the officiating crew were openly questioned on both the broadcast and social media.

“No, I didn’t,” head coach Andy Reid responded after a reporter asked if he received an explanation on the perceived defensive pass interference non-calls during the final possession of the game.

The first occurred on a deep ball targeting wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, shared by The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov below.

How on earth is this not a DPI? We have a piggy back ride going on over here.pic.twitter.com/aHU2TTcfSg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 4, 2023

Meirov referred to the defender’s coverage as a “piggy back ride.” KSHB41’s Aaron Ladd also spoke with Valdes-Scantling at his locker.

“I couldn’t see anything because I was on the ground,” the wideout replied gruffly. Adding, “I don’t know, man, it’s up to the officials,” when asked if he thought there should have been a flag.

#Chiefs Marquez Valdes-Scantling on late incompletion: "I was on the ground. I couldn't tell you. I know I tried to catch the ball and I couldn't." @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/OA1RUvjvdP — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) December 4, 2023

“I know I tried to catch the ball and I couldn’t,” Valdes-Scantling admitted after one final question on the contact.

This wasn’t the only pass interference that Chiefs fans wanted called. On the final play, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II heaved a Hail Mary into the end zone, and tight end Travis Kelce appeared to be shoved from behind as he jumped up for the football. Needless to say, no flags were thrown on this attempt either.

NFL Community Rips NFL Referees in Chiefs vs. Packers

To be clear, Kansas City benefitted from one or two controversial calls as well. Ex-Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz summed up all the bad moments from the referees after the game.

He wrote: “I hate doing the ref thing but when so many bad calls happen in critical situations it’s hard not to discuss it: Creed [Humphrey] hold to negate 1st and goal, Chiefs settle for FG. Pat [Mahomes] inbounds on ‘late’ hit. MVS clear and obvious PI. MVS on sideline, clock kept running. Last play shove.”

Ending of Chiefs-Packers… 1) The unnecessary Roughness call 2) No DPI while defender is on the Marquez Valdes-Scantling's back. 3) Clock stopping on the MVS catch 4) You all decide on the Hail Mary. Every week. Same discussion. Nothing changes.pic.twitter.com/giRkWEWmwi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 4, 2023

Some of the decisions that Schwartz brought up helped the Chiefs, while others aided the Packers — making his assessment pretty fair overall.

The former Super Bowl champion wasn’t the only ex-NFL player to comment on the officiating.

“These refs have to be held accountable in some way,” voiced former defensive back turned ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. “Those are two of the worst calls in a critical moment that I may have seen in a long long time.”

Many others around the Chiefs and NFL community weighed in as well, including Fox4 KC’s Harold Kuntz.

“You don’t need to bring in [rules expert] Terry McAulay frankly and respectfully.. it’s a PI, 100% .. it’s not a late hit .. it’s hands to the face .. it’s a crap show in a primetime setting,” he stated bluntly.

Bleacher Report also posted a popular meme from the show, “Narcos,” to describe Chiefs Kingdom after the game.