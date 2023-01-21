Andy Reid Had Hilarious Joke About Keeping Patrick Mahomes off the Field

After the Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II told the media that he’s “not coming out of a playoff game unless they take me out.”

Based on his story after the game and head coach Andy Reid’s postgame comments, that appears to be an accurate admission from the superstar QB. “It would be like me trying to ask you not to ask a question,” Reid joked to reporters after they asked him how tough it is to keep Mahomes off the field when he’s injured.

The room exploded with laughter before Big Red added: “Listen, he’s a tough kid. He wanted to be in there, he wanted to be competing, and that’s a tribute to him and his competitiveness. However, you gotta make sure he’s okay, physically okay where he can protect himself — and if he can’t, then he can’t play.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s Game Notes vs Jaguars

Play

Andy Reid: “The guys love Chad and they play for him.” | Divisional Round Press Conference HC Andy Reid speaks to the media following the Chiefs Divisional Playoff victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2023-01-22T03:08:32Z

As always, Coach Reid provided his take on the outcome after the victory over the Jags, with some personal anecdotes about standout players.

“Heck of a game,” Big Red began. “We appreciate the fans, they were incredible. I thought both sides of the ball and special teams did a nice job tonight. Special teams was against one of the best teams in the league special teams-wise, Pro Bowl returner — that last punt was a beautiful thing. [Harrison] Butker, I very seldom start with special teams but Butker kicked the ball well and he also tackled well. That was a big tackle [he made].”

Fans may disagree slightly with Reid’s analysis here, as kick returner Jamal Agnew repeatedly torched Kansas City with two monster returns of 63 and 42 yards. In the end, it was a bend but not break approach from Dave Toub’s ST unit, however, and they eventually did enough to get the job done.

Butker’s performance was certainly a relief. He went two for two on field goals and three for three on extra points, with a 50-yard conversion early on. All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend also pinned two of his four attempts inside the 20-yard line.

Reid went on with the offensive side of the ball next. “It was great to see Chad [Henne] come in in that backup role,” he voiced. “I thought everybody kind of stepped their game up and had so much confidence in Chad — he executed but I thought everybody around him did a nice job too.”

The Chiefs HC also highlighted running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Travis Kelce, who Reid joked “broke some record” again during the playoff outing.

On defense, Big Red was more general with his praise, noting that everyone was “flying around” and “making plays.” He did include a special mention for cornerback Jaylen Watson, who forced a turnover with his interception of Trevor Lawrence.