Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reveals Only Reason He’d Consider Retirement

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon — with rumors of a contract extension occurring ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Having said that, the future Hall of Famer is 65 years of age, so that day will likely come at some point in the next handful of years. During a spot on The Rich Eisen Show on March 7, Reid was asked about the idea of retirement once again.

“I don’t feel as bad as I look,” Big Red joked to Eisen (shared via A-to-Z Sports’ Charles Goldman), before revealing the only thing that would make him legitimately consider retirement at this time.

“A reason could be 12-and-a-half grandkids,” Reid noted candidly. However, according to the Chiefs HC, “the kids are [still] enjoying what I’m doing” at the moment.

Chiefs Negotiating Big Payday for Andy Reid in 2024

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on February 26, “the Chiefs and Andy Reid are expected to begin negotiations in the coming weeks on a new contract that NFL sources believe should soon make Reid the highest-paid coach in football.” And deservedly so.

After back-to-back Super Bowl titles and three Lombardi trophies in Kansas City — not to mention all of the recent AFC championships — there should be no head coach with a higher salary than Reid.

“Reid is believed to rank roughly eighth among head coaches in average annual value on his contract — and third in the AFC West after the big-money additions in the past two years of Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh, respectively,” Pelissero relayed at the time. Adding that “[general manager Brett] Veach, 46, is believed to be one of the NFL’s lowest-paid GMs,” and is also due for a bump in salary.

“Coach and GM contracts aren’t public record like player contracts, so tracking them can be tricky,” the NFL insider explained. “But sources say a half-dozen NFL coaches are believed to be making $15 million or more per year, even after the dismissals of Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll this offseason.”

Pelissero also expressed that “it’s fair to say the Chiefs’ lack of new deals — and raises — for Reid and Veach after last year’s title was an anomaly in the modern NFL, raising some eyebrows around the league.”