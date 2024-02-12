Chiefs’ Andy Reid Reveals Text to Raiders HC Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl

Based on how the Kansas City Chiefs performed during the regular season, it’s incredible that they were able to flip the switch during the playoffs and win their second consecutive championship.

According to Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, the Las Vegas Raiders were the reason the Chiefs flipped the switch once the postseason arrived, and he made sure to thank them for it before the 2024 Super Bowl.

Speaking to NBC Sports’ Peter King for his Football Morning in America column, Reid revealed the text he sent to now Raiders full-time head coach Antonio Pierce in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

“I texted him. I just said, Hey, beautiful facility, first of all. And I appreciate you kicking our tail because you taught us a lesson,” Reid said of his text to Pierce.

Reid was thanking Pierce for the Christmas Day loss that Las Vegas handed Kansas City. In the 20-14 loss, the Chiefs’ offense was largely shut down by the Raiders. More importantly, the loss dropped Kansas City’s record to 9-6 on the season, which put the team’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.

That loss seemingly sparked a fire inside the Chiefs locker room, as the team rattled off six straight wins after losing to their division rival on Christmas.

“You get complacent in this business, the margin between winning and losing is tiny. You better step up,” Reid told King. “There’s a time and a place for these players that have been here before. You know what it takes. If you’re the veteran that’s dropping the ball or you’re the veteran getting the penalties, you better figure it out. Figure it out quick. This season’s gonna go down.”

Chiefs Win Back-to-Back Championships

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime 25-22 to become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back championships.

After both teams scored only 13 points in the first half, both offenses found more rhythm in the second half. Ultimately, Kansas City’s defense held its ground in overtime and kept San Francisco’s offense out of the end zone, which led to a vintage Mahomes drive to close out the Super Bowl.

On the Chiefs’ only possession in overtime, Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense went 13 plays, 75 yards, and capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

MECOLE HARDMAN WINS THE SUPER BOWL FOR THE CHIEFS. BACK TO BACK FOR PATRICK MAHOMES.pic.twitter.com/euv1CsHzxk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

Mahomes, who was named the 2024 Super Bowl MVP, finished the game having completed 34-of-46 pass attempts for 333 yards, 2 touchdowns, and also threw 1 interception. He also ran the ball 9 times for 66 yards.

Kansas City’s leading receiver was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 9-of-10 targets for 93 yards. The team’s leading rusher was running back Isiah Pacheco, who carried the ball 18 times for 59 yards.

As for the Chiefs’ defense, the unit allowed 382 yards of total offense, forced 1 turnover (Christian McCaffrey fumble), sacked 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 1 time, and allowed San Francisco to convert on just 3-of-12 third downs.

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs Winning 2024 Super Bowl

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City winning the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Can’t even hate anymore..Mahomes is probably going to be the Goat.. wish the Steelers could find someone half as good as him lol,” one user wrote.

“So proud of them for everything they endured this year. This is the sweetest one yet,” another user wrote. “Thank you to everyone, especially the coaches!