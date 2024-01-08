Chiefs News: Andy Reid Reveals Unexpected Reason Travis Kelce Didn’t Play

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) had absolutely nothing riding on their final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-12). With the No. 3 seed locked in with a win or a loss, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid chose to rest several key starters.

Reid initially left the door open for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to play on Sunday, but the 34-year-old was ultimately listed as inactive ahead of kickoff. Kelce was 16 yards away from notching his eighth consecutive season with over 1,000 yards. The future Hall-of-Famer’s historic streak came to an end by not playing in Week 18.

The decision didn’t come as a huge surprise. Risking an injury to the team’s best offensive player in a zero-consequence game would be a huge gamble. However, it was assumed that Reid made the final call. Kelce suggested as such on the January 5 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“I know Coach Reid is gonna do what’s best for the time and right now I’m not quite sure exactly how it’s gonna play out [and] if guys are gonna sit, what guys are gonna get elevated,” Kelce said.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Reid revealed that it was actually Kelce who made the decision.

“Travis is a humble, humble guy,” Reid said. “He didn’t want to come across as selfish. All the players wanted him to play. But he just goes, ‘Ya know? I don’t like the way it feels.’ He’s not into that. And so he chose not to play. I completely understand it. But that’s him. Most guys would’ve gone out and probably done it.”

Reid said he would’ve let Kelce go in to nab 17 yards and then taken him out. But Kelce told Reid he has a lot of records. Kelce told Reid, “I’m not going to do it this way.”

In addition to Kelce, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t play against the Chargers. Kadarius Toney, Donovan Smith, Rashee Rice, Mike Danna, and L’Jarius Sneed were also inactive.

Andy Reid Explained the Difference Between Chris Jones Playing & Travis Kelce Not



Another player looking to reach a milestone in Week 18 was defensive tackle Chris Jones. The veteran earned a $1.25 million bonus if he recorded 10 sacks this season. Heading into Sunday’s matchup, Jones had tallied 9.5 sacks.

Despite the huge incentive, Jones suggested he’d be fine with whatever Reid decided. “I want to play, okay?” Jones told reporters. “I want to play. But I understand the importance.

“Usually, for the past few years, we’ve had a bye week… If Coach Reid decides to rest us, I’ll more than likely take the rest. I could use the week off. I’ve got a few nicks and bruises. I’m sure the team could use it.”

However, Jones didn’t take just a few snaps against the Chargers. The 29-year-old played nearly three quarters until he got the big money sack. The Chiefs’ sideline blew up with excitement for their teammate, and the five-time Pro Bowler was immediately benched afterward.

Reid explained after the game that he let Jones play because he “wanted the opportunity.” That extra $1.25 million payday, “That’s a couple of cheeseburgers right there,” he joked.

“You could see by the response of the players that it meant a bunch. Not only to him but to the guys. They were all on board pulling for him… that’s kind of the neat thing about that.”

The Chiefs Will Likely Face the Dolphins or Steelers in the First Round of the Playoffs

The Chiefs must wait and see what happens between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins before figuring out their opponent in the Wild Card round. If the Bills win, Kansas City will face the Dolphins. If Buffalo loses, the Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the rare occasion that the Bills and Dolphins tie, the Chiefs will face off against Buffalo. The NFL announced the dates and times for the Wild Card round during Sunday Night Football. Kansas City will host their first playoff opponent on Saturday, January 13, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Peacock.