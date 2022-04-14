Ex-Chiefs Tight End Named 1 of 8 XFL Head Coaches: Report

Beginning in February of 2023, there will be offseason football following what we hope will be another Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl bid.

That’s when the rebranded XFL is set to begin on February 18, under the leadership of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale. Its new slogan is: “Tomorrow’s League Today.”

April 13 marked one of the early stages of team building for the latest reclamation project to target America’s passion for football. The XFL announced its eight initial head coaches, and one had ties to Chiefs Kingdom.

Becht Announced for XFL Honor

During a press release, the XFL named eight new head coaches but did not reveal the franchises each would be leading.

The XFL has announced their 8 head coaches for when they return to action in 2023: They are … Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Bob Stoops, Anthony Becht, Jim Haslett, Reggie Barlow, and Terrell Buckley. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 13, 2022

They wrote: “The XFL is excited to announce that it has selected eight highly qualified and well-respected head coaches for its 2023 season. The head coaches include leaders across collegiate and professional football, including Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson. This group not only shares the XFL’s passion for sport and innovation, but brings the football pedigree, leadership experience and visionary outlook needed to play an active role in the building of the league and development of the players.”

Becht — a 12-year NFL pro tight end — did conclude his career as a Chief. Although his tenure in Kansas City only lasted one brief season, the former first-round pick of the New York Jets did register nine games with KC in 2011.

Humbled and Honored to be a part of the @XFL2023 Fired Up!🔥#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/hpBWYjfFM5 — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) April 13, 2022

Wide receiver Dwayne Bowe finished as the Chiefs’ top target that season after the franchise went 7-9 under the combination of Romeo Crennel and Todd Haley. Leonard Pope started 10 games at tight end during a rough stretch between Tony Gonzalez and Travis Kelce — Becht was the backup. The quarterback room was led by Matt Cassell.

More on the XFL

“We’re going to take the best of this sport and amplify it ten times so that this is an experience that is immersive,” XFL chairwoman and co-owner Dany Garcia stated. “I think any brand that seeks to be in massive partnership with fans, athletes, and media partners needs to live in these principles.”

She referred to the new head coaches as “mentors” for players and “ambassadors” for the league — and the list is pretty impressive.

It includes a three-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame athlete in Woodson, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP in Ward, a coach with 40 years of experience at the NFL and collegiate level in Phillips, a legendary collegiate figure for the Oklahoma football program in Stoops, two more Super Bowl champions in Buckley and Barlow, an AP coach of the year and former player in Haslett, and the aforementioned Becht who totaled over 1,500 yards as a tight end.

“We’ve brought together a respected group of coaches with elite football experiences, proven track records of success and a passion for the game,” touted XFL president Russ Brandon. “Our owners – Dany, Dwayne and Gerry – were a big part of the recruitment process, identifying true leaders in the sport that aligned with our vision and bring the best of the best to the XFL. I look forward to collaborating with each of them and witnessing the active role they play in shaping their respective teams.”