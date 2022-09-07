Ex-Chiefs Captain Named as Best Fit for Bitter AFC West Rival

NFL franchises have a habit of bringing in the former players of their rivals.

Sometimes, it’s for a competitive advantage on their system or operation, but other times it feels like there’s a little bit of gamesmanship to these transactions. Otherwise, why would teams pass their retreads around their divisions so often?

In this case, no one has actually signed, but an NFL analyst has named a former Kansas City Chiefs four-year starter and team captain as the “best free-agent option remaining” for the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

Anthony Hitchens Linked to Broncos

The Bleacher Report article from Kristopher Knox listed a free agent for all 32 NFL teams, and Anthony Hitchens was the top fit in Denver.

“The Denver Broncos may be without starting linebacker Jonas Griffith when the season opens against the Seattle Seahawks,” Knox reasoned. “Griffith suffered an elbow injury in Denver’s preseason opener and was initially expected to miss between four and six weeks. However, Denver is hopeful that Griffith will return before then.”

The analyst continued, advising that “it would still be smart [for the Broncos] to add some veteran linebacker insurance,” especially after trading depth like Malik Reed away.

At this stage of free agency, it would be hard to find a linebacker with more experience than Hitchens. The Super Bowl champion started 59 games for Kansas City over the past four seasons.

His game has certainly tailed off at age 30, but the Broncos could do far worse if they’re looking for a fill-in that can join the roster in case of emergency.

Knox concluded: “Last season, Hitchens tallied 80 tackles and two passes defended while allowing an opposing quarterback rating of 83.4 in coverage. Adding him would provide depth and help ensure that the Broncos return to a top-10 defense to go with new quarterback Russell Wilson.”

Deandre Baker Makes the Cut — Best Fit for Dolphins

A second ex-Chief made this write-up as well, cornerback Deandre Baker. After receiving a workout with the Arizona Cardinals, there has been very little mention of the former first-round talent that has fallen on hard times. Knox liked him for the Fins.

“The Miami Dolphins could use a little cornerback help heading into their Week 1 matchup with the New England Patriots,” he explained. “Miami placed Byron Jones on the physically unable to perform list to start the season as he continues to recover from leg surgery… [and] Trill Williams landed on injured reserve with a torn ACL.”

In short, the Dolphins need experienced depth — like Denver with Hitchens — and Baker could provide that until Jones returns. Of course, a coaching connection never hurts.

“Only 25 years old, Baker still has some upside that Miami could look to develop,” Knox voiced. “More importantly, though, his time in Kansas City came under new Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison. There should be some familiarity there, and Baker should be able to integrate himself into the cornerback room relatively quickly.”

It will be interesting to see if Hitchens or Baker sign before Week 1, and if they do, where?

Knox also came up with the best available option for Kansas City in free agency, a different cornerback with a first-round history. A final taste of summer speculation before the NFL kicks off on September 11.