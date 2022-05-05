Bears Claim Chiefs WR off Waivers After Release: Report

Two days ago on May 3, the Kansas City Chiefs cut wide receiver Chris Finke. Pro Football Network reporter Aaron Wilson was the first to share the news.

The #Chiefs have cut WR Chris Finke, per @AaronWilson_NFL. KC signed Finke to a reserve/future contract in January. #ChiefsKingdom — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) May 3, 2022

Not long after, the Notre Dame product found his way onto another NFL roster, latching on with ex-Chiefs execute Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Poles Swipes Finke

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates reported: “The Bears have claimed WR Chris Finke off of waivers from the Chiefs.”

The Bears have claimed WR Chris Finke off of waivers from the Chiefs. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 4, 2022

The 5-foot-9 pass-catcher’s best collegiate season was in 2018, with 571 yards off 49 receptions. As a fifth-year senior in 2019, Finke totaled 456 yards and four touchdowns for an encore performance.

He has not appeared in an NFL game during the two years he’s spent competing for a role since Notre Dame, and he was certainly a long shot to make the Chiefs roster in 2022.

The obvious connection here is Poles. The undrafted wide receiver nicknamed “The Slippery Fox” first signed with the Chiefs ahead of the 2021 campaign. He did not make the roster at the time but later returned on a future/reserve contract in January.

Both of these transactions occurred while Poles still had a voice in the Chiefs’ front office. Now that he’s in Chicago, Finke will follow and join a Bears receiving core that has much less depth.

Perhaps Finke can develop some chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields this summer — the Bears are hoping for a few more reliable offensive weapons to emerge as Darnell Mooney did in year two. Honestly, it’s the perfect landing spot for the slot target to receive a real chance in training camp.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Speedster Invited to Chiefs’ Rookie Minicamp

Just after Finke exited the scene, a new wide receiver prospect was given an opportunity with KC. Missouri athletics reporter Max Baker tweeted: “Boo Smith received a tryout invitation with the Kansas City Chiefs, he tells me. The speedy wide receiver was a big play threat for Mizzou last season and began his career as a walk-on.”

Boo Smith received a tryout invitation with the Kansas City Chiefs, he tells me. The speedy wide receiver was a big play threat for Mizzou last season and began his career as a walk-on. — Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) May 4, 2022

The Mizzou product also tweeted: “IMM HOMMMEE… Now let’s work. Thank you Chiefs.”

Smith only hauled in eight catches for 195 yards in 2021, but he offers raw speed and some ability as a returner. His season-long reception went for 63 yards, and the burner also took a couple of carries out of the backfield, punching one in for a touchdown.

On paper, Smith bears some similarities to wide receiver Mecole Hardman — except a poor man’s version based on statistics and accomplishments. He stands at six feet tall and weighs a very light 150 pounds.

If he impresses at rookie camp, the Missouri speedster will join a crowded Chiefs wide receiver room that already runs about 15 deep. It’s obviously a long road ahead for the college walk-on, but one he’ll gladly take any day of the week.

The Chiefs WR competition is on. The competitors: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Skyy Moore

Mecole Hardman

Josh Gordon

Gehrig Dieter

Justin Watson

Justyn Ross

Daurice Fountain

Cornell Powell

Gary Jennings Jr.

Omar Bayless

Chris Finke

Mathew Sexton

Corey Coleman — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 2, 2022