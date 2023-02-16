5-Time 1,000-Yard WR Hints at Joining Chiefs: ‘See You in March’

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught Chiefs Kingdom’s attention during Super Bowl LVII when he tweeted about Kadarius Toney. But he had another tweet during the Super Bowl as well that’s making its rounds within Chiefs Kingdom.

After one Twitter user posted a picture of Odell in a Chiefs uniform with the caption, “Come on @obj… you know what to do,” Odell responded to the tweet by writing, “See u in march…..”

See u in march….. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 13, 2023

Beckham Linked to Chiefs During Season

The Chiefs have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr. dating back to November mainly due to NFL pundits naming them as an ideal landing spot for OBJ. But the former All-Pro receiver has also made it publicly known in the past that he would consider playing for the Chiefs.

Odell, who suffered a torn ACL during the 2022 Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, hadn’t fully recovered yet during the 2022 season, which is why he remained a free agent for the entirety of the season.

Rumors swirled prior to the Super Bowl that Odell might be signed by the Chiefs, who were tending to injuries in their receiver room at that time. But Kansas City never signed him despite recent workout videos showing Beckham closing in on 100% health.

All-Pro WR Odell Beckham missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL injury on Super Bowl 56. It appears @obj is getting closer to 100%, as shown in a recent workout video.pic.twitter.com/Yi8eVIR93t — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 31, 2023

Because Odell is a free agent, he’s free to sign with any team prior to the start of free agency. But he’ll first need to prove he has fully recovered from his torn ACL before he makes an NFL comeback.

As it stands, Kansas City has receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore under contract through 2023. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and Justin Watson are set to be free agents, but the expectation is that JuJu will re-sign with the Chiefs.

During his career, Odell has accumulated 513 receptions on 880 targets for 7,367 yards and 56 receiving touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. During the 2021 season — his last full season in the NFL — he registered 44 catches, 537 yards, and 5 receiving touchdowns in six regular season games with the Cleveland Browns and eight with the Rams.

In the four playoff games Los Angeles played in during its 2022 Super Bowl run, Odell had 21 catches on 26 targets for 288 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

Twitter Chats About Beckham & Chiefs

Twitter users chatted about Odell Beckham Jr. and the Chiefs.

“Patrick Mahomes won the super bowl with Juju Smith as his best receiver, imagine if the Chiefs recruit Odell Beckham Jr. this off season, It’ll be over for the league,” one Twitter user wrote.

Patrick Mahomes won the super bowl with Juju Smith as his best receiver, imagine if the Chiefs recruit Odell Beckham Jr. this off season, It’ll be over for the league — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) February 13, 2023

“I would soooo be on this… been quietly getting my hopes up. OBj, Toney, Kelce and MVS, Sky and more would be nice!” another user wrote.

I would soooo be on this… been quietly getting my hopes up. OBj, Toney, Kelce and MVS, Sky and more would be nice!https://t.co/7PkJbROdhu — Lonnie 🇺🇸 ⚓️ (@DocFluty) February 16, 2023

“I think you would enjoy the situation in KC if you had interest in playing there,” another user wrote.

I think you would enjoy the situation in KC if you had interest in playing there. — NY Chiefs Fan & NFL Draft Enthusiast (@PresWeDeyNation) February 13, 2023

“We’ll see you in KC next yr OBJ. I can already see it happening,” another user wrote.

We'll see you in KC next yr OBJ. I can already see it happening. — House Of Chiefs Kingdom (@jomochiefsfan) February 13, 2023

“@TeamJuJu [JuJu Smith-Schuster] should just enjoy that ring and play ball wasn’t even that good @Chiefs could release him and still be ok buddy not a factor lucky @PatrickMahomes wanted him bc no one else did I say they sign @obj [Odell] and release @TeamJuJu,” another user wrote.