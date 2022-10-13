Chiefs Pass Rusher Clears Waivers After Release: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made several roster moves in correspondence with one another this week but they all came through the news cycle separately.

First, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth’s agent announced that he would be signing to the active roster to replace the role of injured DT Tershawn Wharton. Cortez Broughton was also released from the practice squad at this time.

Later, it became known that the Chiefs signed running back Wayne Gallman to the practice squad after working out two potential ball carriers. The note that slipped through the cracks was defensive end Benton Whitley’s release.

Chiefs’ Benton Whitley Clears Waivers After Release

Whitley only had a short stint with the Chiefs after general manager Brett Veach poached him from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad on September 21.

Today on October 13, KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs was among those who announced that the pass rusher cleared waivers after being cut the day before. Stallworth took Whitley’s spot on the 53-man roster, not Wharton’s.

DE Benton Whitley cleared waivers today after being waived by the #Chiefs yesterday. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 13, 2022

That means Kansas City can still clear another spot by shifting Wharton to the long-term injured reserve, which they are expected to do sometime soon.

Whitley entered the league as an undrafted rookie who played college ball at Holy Cross and was a fifth-year senior in 2021. He logged 15.5 sacks over 42 games for the Crusaders, as well as 111 total tackles (79 solo, 26.5 for a loss). He added two passes defended and one forced fumble.

Weighing in at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, the 23-year-old pass rusher was scouted as a D-end with “very good flexibility, average size and straight-line athleticism” by The NFL Draft Bible, and Veach could still try to retain him on the practice squad if there is any mutual interest between the two.

Whitley could also choose to return to the Rams’ practice squad — or another team’s — after beginning his NFL career with Los Angeles this summer.

Thursday Injury Update for Chiefs-Bills

Four Chiefs players did not practice today, including Wharton. The other three were defensive end Frank Clark (illness), cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring), and rookie safety Bryan Cook (concussion). Both Fenton and Cook have not practiced yet this week.

On the bright side, right guard Trey Smith and kicker Harrison Butker logged full practices today and both key starters are expected to return against the Buffalo Bills, as is defensive end Mike Danna.

#Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie getting in work at practice today, his first time back which starts a 21 day window for him to be added back to the active roster after being placed on the IR with a hamstring injury. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/WmfoWEILzT — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) October 12, 2022

The important player to watch this week is first-round talent Trent McDuffie — especially with Fenton ailing. The rookie cornerback returned to practice on October 12 but he has not been activated to the 53-man roster just yet.

Today on the 13th, defensive backs coach Dave Merritt told reporters that he’s keeping his “fingers crossed” about McDuffie suiting up versus Buffalo. He did add that head coach Andy Reid “can answer that better” than he can, while stressing that Thursday’s practice was a great test.

McDuffie has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 1.

On the Bills’ side of things, the only two players that missed their second-straight practice were wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee). Six members of the Buffalo roster were also limited: tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), and cornerbacks Christian Benford (hand) and Cam Lewis (forearm).

Lewis’ was the only new injury of the group and both defensive end Von Miller and guard Rodger Saffold continued to sit out for “veteran rest” purposes.