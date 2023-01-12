Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to NFL’s Neutral Site for Bills-KC AFC Title Game

The NFL has determined a neutral site for a potential AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills — if the two franchises were to make it that far.

NFL PR representative Brian McCarthy was the first to share the press release on Twitter, revealing that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host a potential AFCCG between the two teams on Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

As stated by ESPN’s Adam Teicher, the home of the Falcons is approximately “800 miles from KC [and] 900 miles from Buffalo” — which is close to an even distance for both fanbases.

Reactions From Chiefs Kingdom

First off, Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire did inform season-ticket holders that “the league says that Bills & Chiefs season ticket holders who committed to purchasing AFC title game tickets would get first priority at Mecedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.”

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney gave his take on the situation as well, voicing: “Still feeling like all the national talk/takes/announcements regarding where the Bills and Chiefs are going to play their AFC title game is the easiest bulletin board material of all time for Cinci through Miami.”

The Cincinnati Bengals are certainly at the top of that list, as the No. 3 seed and the reigning AFC champs. If Sweeney’s right, this whole debacle could serve as added motivation for Cincy.

If it is Chiefs-Bills, however, it’s not a bad outcome for Kansas City. After the news, Fox 4 KC’s Harold Kuntz relayed: “Last time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs played in Atlanta and Mercedes Benz Stadium .. 2nd Year QB threw this pass in the 2 year old stadium in a preseason game.”

Goldman retweeted that link, adding: “Patrick Mahomes in a dome. Bombs away.”