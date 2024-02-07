Chiefs TE Comments on Wife Lyndsay Bell Joining Taylor Swift’s ‘Crew’

It’s been a wild season for the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition to reaching their fourth Super Bowl in five years, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift put an added spotlight on the team.

Swift has befriended several Chiefs’ wives and girlfriends throughout the season. However, she’s grown particularly close with Chiefs tight end Blake Bell‘s wife, Lyndsay Bell.

Along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, they’ve watched several games together side-by-side. Swift also hosted Bell at her Manhattan home and has joined several girls’ nights with the singer.

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, Bell was asked about Lyndsay’s friendship with the 14-time Grammy winner. Bell admitted that his wife was a Swiftie before the singer joined Chiefs Kingdom. Overall, the 32-year-old veteran is just happy Lyndsay has created such tight bonds in Kansas City.

“She’s been blessed to have great friends on the team,” Bell said. “The wives have been so kind to her. They have their little crew and she’s enjoying it.” As for Lyndsay’s photos with Swift going viral throughout the season, the two-time Super Bowl champion gave a humble response.

“I always joke around it (with Lyndsay),” he said. “You’re getting a little bit more pub than I am!”

Bell, drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft, is closing out his fourth season with the Chiefs. After helping the Chiefs win the 2020 Super Bowl, he spent a year with the Dallas Cowboys before returning to Kansas City in 2021. Last March, he signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Chiefs.

Behind Kelce and and tight end Noah Gray on the depth chart, Bell finished the regular season with five receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown. Referred to as “The Belldozer” by supporters, his contributions come more as a blocking tight end and special teamer.

Blake Bell Revealed Lyndsay’s Due Date & Gender of Their Second Child

Bell first started dating Lyndsay while still a student at the University of Oklahoma. The couple share a daughter, Brinleigh, and are preparing for their second child this Spring. Speaking to Heavy Sports’ Chris Licata, Bell revealed they are expecting another girl. “I’m a girl dad so far,” he said.

There has been a mini-boom of pre-Super Bowl babies. Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney welcomed a daughter two weeks ago, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is preparing for his second child.

However, Bell said they don’t have to worry about rushing out of Allegiant Stadium this week. Lyndsay’s expected due date is after the big game on April 12.

While his teammates with multiple kids have said, “Usually, the second one is easier,” Bell isn’t buying it. “I don’t know if I believe that,” he said with a laugh. “We’ll see.” Right now, Bell is focused on winning the Lombardi Trophy. After competing in the Super Bowl, the reserve tight end is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Chiefs Were Heavily Booed on Super Bowl Opening Night

Based on the crowd reaction at Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night, it seems there are a lot of San Francisco 49ers fans in Las Vegas. However, at this point, the Chiefs are used to playing in hostile environments. After defeating both the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens on the road in their postseason run, loud boos won’t phase this team.

When asked if the Chiefs are this year’s Super Bowl villains, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones didn’t hesitate to say yes, as reported by SI.

“Absolutely,” Jones said. “For some reason, everybody used to love us. We used to be one of the most favorite teams. And now everybody’s like, ‘We’re ready for the Chiefs to lose.’ I don’t know why what changed, what dramatic incidents happened to where everybody felt like we should lose now, but that’s okay. They can continue hating.”

The Chiefs take on the 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Kanas City will look to be the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls.