Brittany Mahomes Helps ‘Break Ground’ in Historic KC Moment

The Mahomes family has been very involved in the Kansas City sports community for some time, and are currently part-owners of three professional franchises — the Royals (MLB), Sporting KC (MLS), and KC Current (NWSL).

Brittany Matthews-Mahomes first announced her stake in the KC Current women’s soccer team in December of 2020. Since then, she’s made tremendous strides in further legitimizing the women’s professional sports community on a national level.

Sports Business Journal named Brittany Mahomes as a “power player” in August, along with KC Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. “The trio has quickly moved to put down roots for their new club,” SBJ wrote at the time. “In addition to a $15 million training facility set to open this year, the Current will soon break ground on a $117 million soccer-specific stadium, the first to be purpose-built for an NWSL team, along the downtown Kansas City riverfront.”

Last night on October 6, that day finally came as Brittany Mahomes helped officially break ground on a historic moment in women’s professional sports.

Brittany Mahomes Helps ‘Break Ground’ With KC Current

“Making history… again,” the tweet from the KC Current read. “We’ve officially broke ground on the world’s first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional team.” Brittany Mahomes was pictured next to Chris and Angie Long, shovel in hand.

Making history… again. We’ve officially broke ground on the world’s first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional team. pic.twitter.com/kFk08RCj6x — KC Current (@thekccurrent) October 7, 2022

Brittany’s message to fans on social media was short and sweet. “Making history!” It proclaimed with a heart and pictures of Sterling Skye Mahomes at the groundbreaking site.

Brittany Mahomes and her fellow owners arrived at their new Berkley Riverfront address via boat, repping the KC Current red and teal. “This stadium is for our world-class athletes,” Angie Long told reporters. “This is an investment in every female athlete in the world.”

President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, Kathy Nelson, commented on this ambitious project prior to the official groundbreaking ceremony.

“I grew up in Kansas City, I grew up north of the river,” Nelson told viewers. “And now to think there’s a professional women’s stadium on the river, it’ll be the signature of Kansas City. As a female, and as a female leader, as a female athlete — it’s an emotional time when you think we’re about to break ground on not only a legacy for our city but something that we heard across the world… It’s so uniquely different but yet so uniquely Kansas City. Everyone wants to talk about Kansas City and it’s because of what’s going on with the Current right now.”

“It will be the signature of Kansas City.” 💎🏟 https://t.co/NXqviUIjth pic.twitter.com/XjPPaO8xkr — KC Current (@thekccurrent) October 6, 2022

Patrick Mahomes Comments on Groundbreaking

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes doesn’t often get bumped out of the spotlight but a credit to his wife Brittany for her part in this historic event.

“As an organization, I think the Longs and Brittany have done a great job of really strengthening and embracing and going with those women [to put] them in the right position to go out and succeed,” Patrick Mahomes voiced during his press conference on October 6. “They believe in those women who go out there and play at a high level. They’ve [built a] state-of-the-art facility, they’re building the brand new stadium now, letting them show that we believe in them and they do it the right way as an organization — I think we can see that every time they play on the field.”

Below are several digitally-made images of what the sleek new stadium is expected to look like, courtesy of Front Office Sports on Twitter.