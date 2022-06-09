Brittany Mahomes Recognized for Work in Women’s Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is being recognized for her work in women’s sports by the Sports Business Journal.

SBJ acknowledges the leaders in different industries as “Power Players,” and named Brittany Mahomes, as well as KC Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long, as “Power Players” in women’s sports.

“Private equity power couple Angie and Chris Long teamed with Mahomes, a former professional soccer player and the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to bring women’s soccer back to Kansas City in 2020,” SBJ wrote. “The trio has quickly moved to put down roots for their new club. In addition to a $15 million training facility set to open this year, the Current will soon break ground on a $117 million soccer-specific stadium, the first to be purpose-built for an NWSL team, along the downtown Kansas City riverfront”

Not long after the KC Current Twitter account shared the news of Mahomes and the Longs’ being named “Power Players,” the team shared a video of the Current’s new 17,000 square foot facility, which has two soccer fields directly behind the building.

The new facility is expected to open on June 22.

Patrick Mahomes Bring $2.7 Billion Franchise to KC

June 7 marked the first day Whataburger opened its doors in Kansas City. This is thanks to Patrick Mahomes, who financially backed the opening of the first branch in Kansas City.

Restaurant Business valued the burger chain’s revenue stream at $2.7 billion in 2020, ranking Whataburger 26th on its list of the top 500 restaurants. Those figures yielded a year-over-year sales change of 5.6% growth and a year-over-year unit increase of 1.7%.

Compared with some of the other top 25 chains on that list — with other chains’ negative sales and unit change figures — Whataburger appears to be climbing the list.

This is just another example of how Mahomes continues to build up the city he has called home since 2017.

6 Former Chiefs on College Football HOF Ballot

In other Chiefs-related news, the National Football Foundation has announced the 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, which has 80 players and nine coaches from the FBS. Among those players are six former members of the Chiefs.

The former Chiefs that are on the 2023 ballot and were also on the 2022 ballot are tight end Tony Gonzalez, who is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, defensive back Eric Berry, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, and general manager John Dorsey, who is on the ballot for his time as a linebacker at UConn.

The ex-Chiefs that are on the ballot for the first time in 2023 are quarterback Alex Smith and linebacker Derrick Johnson.

Johnson’s accolades in college include “Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-2003, unanimous-2004) and recipient of the 2004 Butkus Award and Nagurski Trophy…2004 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Big 12 performer…Led Horns to three 11-win seasons and ranks third all-time at UT with 458 career tackles,” per the NFF website.

Smith’s resume in college consists of “2004 First Team All-American who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting…2004 SI National Player of the Year, leading Utah to its first-ever 12-0 season, a BCS bowl victory (2005 Fiesta) and a No. 4 final national ranking…2004 MWC Offensive Player of the Year boasted two league titles and multiple school records,” per the NFF.

Voting for the 2023 class will run through June 30. The results will then be sent to the NFF Honors Court, which will determine the members of the 2023 class.