Brittany Mahomes Backs Chiefs Kingdom in Merciless Trolling

Chiefs Kingdom doesn’t forget, and neither does Brittany Mahomes.

On the night of February 15, after the Super Bowl champion parade had concluded, Patrick Mahomes’ wife dropped a savage tweet that got KC fans going. There were no words attached to the post, and in part, that’s what made it so ruthless.

The viral troll job went after former NFL linebacker Bart Scott, who’s now an analyst for ESPN. The caption-less tweet was just a screenshot of Scott on ESPN’s “Get Up,” with a segment headline that read: “Bart Scott: Chiefs will miss the playoffs this season.”

Say no more Brittany, that message is clear as day. The tweet currently has nearly 17K likes, over 1,300 retweets and quote tweets, and 1.4 million views.

Chiefs Kingdom Joins Brittany Mahomes in Sharing ‘Receipts’

Fans quickly joined Brittany Mahomes in reposting receipts from different preseason predictions, and one continued in ragging on Scott. The KC supporter simply wrote: “Hahaha. Yes!!!” Then shared a screenshot of Scott’s playoff teams from this summer.

They were the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens — with the latter three entering the postseason as wildcards.

Hard Rock Sportsbook later entered the discussion too, providing a clip of Scott calling it a potential “reset year” for Kansas City on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Another Chiefs fan called out NFL Network “Good Morning Football” co-host Jamie Erdahl for picking the Las Vegas Raiders to win the AFC West, with the Ravens, Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the three wildcard spots.

Finally, a third fan dropped AFC Championship and Super Bowl predictions from analysts MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Mike Yam, Steve Smith Sr. and Adam Rank, in which all four picked both the Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles to win each of Kansas City’s final two matchups.

The championship parade may have come and gone, but Chiefs Kingdom marches on. KC reigns supreme until September.

Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Harp on Bulletin Board Material

Aside from that tweet directed at Scott, Brittany Mahomes hasn’t done much talking after the victory. Her husband has done that for her at times, as she relayed Patrick’s speech from the post-parade rally in a retweet.

“Before we started this season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding,” the Super Bowl MVP proclaimed to a red sea of fans. “I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year, we’re world champs! We’re world champs!”

She also retweeted an “M-V-P” chant that took place during the parade, and shared some of her favorite snapshots from the celebratory day, captioned: “TWO TIME🔥.”

The photos included a couple of kisses on stage — one from a wider viewpoint and another that was a close-up — as well as the power couple walking down the street together, and another of them holding the Lombardi Trophy on top of the bus.

Patrick Mahomes also shared some of his favorite moments from the parade on Twitter.

They included a photo on stage with the Super Bowl MVP trophy held above his head, another on the bus with the Lombardi Trophy in a similar pose, one with Brittany and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. flexing the belt, and a final pic with you — the fans.

His caption read: “Thank you #ChiefsKingdom 🎉🍻”