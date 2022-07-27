KC Teachers Show Appreciation for Brittany Mahomes Amid Social Media Campaign

Quietly, and without fanfare, Brittany Mahomes has once again been making a major impact in the Kansas City community and beyond.

You might be familiar with the social media hashtag campaign, #clearthelist, which has been aiding teachers and schools in affording necessary classroom supplies on their Amazon wishlists since 2019. Well, what started as a helpful idea has become an annual back-to-school fundraiser and this summer, Mahomes has been using her influence to get involved.

Fans Applaud as Brittany Gives Back

It’s unclear when Mahomes first thought to join the cause but after a Rochester teacher turned to the Chiefs’ unofficial first lady on July 14, she just dove straight in from that point on.

Of course 😘 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) July 14, 2022

From there, Mahomes posted an Instagram story that told teachers to tag her with their wish lists, and she’s been retweeting ever since.

@BrittanyLynne I saw your post on your IG story about teachers tagging you in their wish lists. I'd love any help. Thank you for thinking of educators!https://t.co/02xxSOO4we — Angie Warner (@WarnerAngie) July 26, 2022

While there is no clear evidence that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have donated themselves, you can safely assume they’ve chipped in a bit based on the overwhelming show of appreciation from those within the teaching community.

the amount that @PatrickMahomes and @BrittanyLynne have done for the community is incredible! thank you!❤️ — Denisa Butas (@denisab31) July 14, 2022

One woman wrote: “The amount that Patrick Mahomes and Brittany [Matthews-Mahomes] have done for the community is incredible! Thank you!”

Brittany Mahomes Twitter feed and Instagram story, in particular, have been littered with Amazon wishlists and thank yous of late. On July 25 alone, she retweeted 22 lists from educators. That’s 22 classrooms full of students helped in one night!

Schools from southwest Missouri, Utopia, Ravenwood, Raymore, Montana, Texas, Missouri as a whole, and of course, so many from Kansas City are represented on Brittany Mahomes’ Twitter feed right now. Her Instagram story adds another 13 in the past 24 hours.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) July 26, 2022

“Dear [Brittany Mahomes],” one fan wrote, “what you are doing for helping teachers with supplies is MAGNIFICO! I #BelieveInEducation.”

Upon writing this article, her most recent wishlist retweet was on July 26, so you can bet that the Mahomes family is far from finished with another month of summer vacation before school starts back up in September.

She also sent out this message on July 25: “I encourage you to just click on one of these wish lists and help these teachers out😊😊 they deserve it❤️❤️.”

I encourage you to just click on one of these wish list and help these teachers out😊😊 they deserve it❤️❤️ — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) July 26, 2022

More on the Clear the List Movement

“According to a survey by AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money on school supplies for the 2020-2021 school year, which is the highest amount ever,” wrote Tricia Goss of the Don’t Waste Your Money website. “They may spend even more during the coming school year with current inflation.”

That’s why the clear the list campaign is so important for educators and schoolteachers.

If you’d like to donate but aren’t sure where to start, you can find wishlists in a few different ways including:

Search the hashtag #clearthelist on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Then follow the posted Amazon link.

Go to getyourteachon.com/clearthelist, and select “View Wish Lists” (teachers select “Submit Your List”). You’ll be directed to a spreadsheet where you can choose which school or educator you’d like to assist.

Follow Brittany Mahomes. Kidding, but in all seriousness, you’ll probably find her reposting the lists of teachers in need.

The school year is almost upon us, make sure the children in your community have all the tools they need to gain a proper education.