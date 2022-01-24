Brittany Matthews Shares ‘Oops’ Moment After Historic Chiefs Win [LOOK]

All of Kansas City was rocking after the Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on January 23 and if you had the pleasure of witnessing the historic thriller of a game in person at Arrowhead Stadium, you may have even gotten some free champagne in the process!

Well, a champagne shower that is. In honor of her man saving the day with multiple clutch completions and touchdowns to players like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Jerick McKinnon and more, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews posted a video celebration of what she described as an “Oops” moment.

Matthews Takes Some Heat

Matthews fights with the cork before popping the bottle and spilling some directly over the folks seated below, which led to some angry tweets from critics.

A fan named “nuk” wrote: “The ramifications of your actions; innocent fans drenched in cheap champagne possibly leading to frostbite or even hypothermia, children with alcohol in their system. You need to take responsibility for your actions and issue a public apology.”

Another named “SkewpzGotcha” commented: “Hope no kids were down there.. Sure you’d have a fit if Sterling [Mahomes] was showered with Champagne.”

One final account going by “M” went as far to say: “Hope you get cited by the Kansas Liquor board, here’s a thought, not everyone wanted to smell like alcohol.”

Many Chiefs fans did come to Matthews defense as well and one young woman named “Alexandra” clarified that the polarizing figure noted permission from fans below on Instagram.

“I’m so damn sick of the hate you get. They always have something to freaking say [shaking my head]. People clearly didn’t see your Instagram where you said that fans literally requested it. [crying laughing emoj] Keep being you, Britt!! Don’t listen to the haters. Love you, your energy, and your love for the game!” She tweeted.

Here was the Instagram PSA that the supporter was referencing.

It read: “To all the fans who said do this, I freaking love y’all. Chiefs Kingdom [has] the best fans in the world!!!!”

Sideline reporter Aly Trost also chimed in: “People complaining about Brittany spraying champagne into the stands have clearly never won anything before. Just saying.” To which Matthews quote tweeted, “accurate.”

NFL draft analyst Matt Miller added: “or been to Arrowhead.”

Considering the elation erupting around her though, I think this ‘party foul’ was forgiven by most. After all, this was a performance for the ages and even some “cheap champagne” can’t ruin that for Chiefs fans.

Mahomes Shows Allen Respect He Deserves

After the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime, Mahomes participated in the briefest of celebrations before sprinting the length of the field to find his competitor, Josh Allen.

The two quarterbacks had just completed a legendary NFL duel after all and Mahomes wanted to make sure he spoke to him and congratulated him for his outstanding performance. Bleacher Report tweeted out the initial video of the classy move but Matthews quote tweeted it with some insight of her own.

“This is who he is [and] always will be,” Matthews wrote about her soon-to-be husband with a heart emoji.

The two rising superstars shared a hug and a handshake in an awesome postgame moment.

Matthews has a right to be proud of the father of her child. He is quickly becoming one of the greatest athletes of all time and more importantly, continuing his legacy as a good man.