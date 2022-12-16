Broncos WR Fined by NFL Twice for Outburst vs Chiefs

It’s happened once again. One week after Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III was fined for “allegedly faking an injury” versus the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was reprimanded for his actions in Week 14.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed the NFL’s decision to fine the Denver Broncos playmaker not once but twice, tweeting: “The NFL fined Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s loss to the Chiefs — $23,020 for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet, per sources. No ejection or suspension, but costly nonetheless.”

The NFL fined #Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s loss to the #Chiefs — $23,020 for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet, per sources. No ejection or suspension, but costly nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/yCtzUFdSxQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 16, 2022

Chiefs News: Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy Fined After W14 Tantrum

This is another show of force from the commissioner’s office, who are trying to outlaw things like faking injuries and making contact with referees. It was somewhat shocking that the official who was bumped did not throw a flag at the time, however, and Pelissero noted why that was extremely important toward the league’s disciplinary action.

“Had Jerry Jeudy been flagged by officials on the field, it’s quite possible the league office would’ve ejected him,” Pelissero informed. “But without a flag, the NFL isn’t allowed to intervene. And suspending a player who wasn’t penalized is a slippery slope. Hence the steep fine instead.”

After this happened, Jerry Jeudy scored 2 TDspic.twitter.com/lrIK3xKPh6 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 11, 2022

FanDuel Sportsbook shared video of Jeudy’s outburst at the time, pointing out that the Broncos wideout “scored 2 TDs” after what should have been a penalty — at the very least — and a potential ejection according to Pelissero.

It ended up being a monster performance by Jeudy instead, who finished with eight catches for 73 yards and three scores. Without him, it’s hard to say whether or not Denver comes back and makes it a one score game in the fourth quarter.

Just like last weekend, Chiefs fans can take some comfort in the fact that the NFL has righted a wrong, but most are very aware that these fines are too little too late on gameday. Fortunately, Kansas City was able to hold on and win the game, so there was no harm done this time — key words, “this time.”