Patrick Mahomes Named in Viral Message From Buffalo Pilot to Bengals

It’s that time of the year where everyone joins together to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

NFL Network on air host and reporter Bridget Condon went viral on January 23 after revealing a Buffalo pilot’s message to passengers on Twitter, and it involved quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

She relayed: “I’m about to leave Buffalo and my pilot just got on the intercom and said; ‘To the [Cincinnati] Bengals fans good luck next week and please for the love of God beat Patrick Mahomes.’ 😂”

I'm about to leave Buffalo and my pilot just got on the intercom and said "To the Bengals fans good luck next week and please for the love of God beat Patrick Mahomes." 😂 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 23, 2023

The Mahomes-related request circulated the internet quickly, as members of Chiefs Kingdom, Bills Mafia and Who Dey Nation all chimed in. It currently has nearly 6,000 likes and 300 retweets with over 615,000 views.

Chiefs, Bengals & Bills Fans React to Pilot Tweet

The top few replies appeared to be from KC fans. One commented: “How can a Team with 1 superbowl in 50 years be so rent free in the heads of fanbases?”

Another voiced that “salty bills fans are funny cause they wish Josh [Allen] was as good as mahomes.”

A Bills fan fired back angrily after that tweet, stating: “Nah. We beat you at home. We’ll beat you at home next year too. And Cincy will beat you AGAIN at home. And ya’ll play in a trash division.”

“I don’t understand the mentality of ‘oh it’s fine if we get dominated by the Bengals as long as the chiefs don’t win,'” a third KC fan responded.

Finally, a Chiefs supporter wrote that the “preseason Super Bowl champs [are] not taking another playoffs loss well.”

A Bengals fan also noted that “this Sunday will be the 4th time in Bengals history they’ve been to the AFC Championship game,” adding: “They’ve never Lost in a Championship game.”

Andy Reid: Bengals Are ‘a Heck of a Football Team’

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid followed up with the media on Monday, January 23, after finding out his next opponent.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing the Bengals,” Reid began in his typical manner, “they’re a heck of a football team and well-deserving to be in the position they’re in, they played great football yesterday.”

“We know they’re talented in all three phases,” Big Red added later in the interview. “It’s the same guys playing against each other [as the past three meetings], so I’m sure both teams will have adjustments that they make and both teams will play hard — these games have been close, so we’ll just see how it goes come gametime.”

Reid is right, each Chiefs-Bengals outing over the past two seasons has come down to a single score. Not only that, but the winning margin was only a field goal in all three of those Cincy victories.

Here’s another trend KC fans know all too well. The Chiefs led each of these three losses after the first half and collapsed twice in the fourth quarter. Last year’s AFC Championship was the only matchup that had an even scoring margin in quarter four (3-3), although Cincinnati outscored Kansas City 11-0 in the third to make up the deficit and force overtime.

Much of that is a credit to Joe Burrow’s ability in the clutch. On the Bengals superstar QB, Reid voiced that “he’s a strong kid, and he is elusive [in the pocket]. You’ve got to make sure that you wrap him up… he’s a heck of a football player.”

Mahomes is generally as reliable as they come in this regard too, but the Cincy defense has had his number. His high-ankle sprain won’t make things any easier.

Big Red did address Mahomes’ ankle injury in case you missed it, confirming that his quarterback would most likely play in the AFC championship game. Expect a showdown for the ages between these two recent conference rivals.