Charles Omenihu Posts ‘Promise’ to Chiefs Kingdom After Season-Ending Injury

As we know, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without impact defensive end Charles Omenihu for the 2024 Super Bowl versus the San Francisco 49ers. Ari Meirov was among the NFL insiders that sent word of his torn ACL on January 29, which means the pass rusher’s Week 1 status will likely be in doubt again in early September.

Remember, Omenihu was suspended for the start of the 2023 campaign.

“Thank you all for the support,” the veteran voiced to fans on the morning of January 30. “God makes no mistakes. We were all a witness to my adversity earlier this year, and I came back better than ever.”

Thank you all for the support. God makes no mistakes. We were all a witness to my adversity earlier this year, and I came back better than ever. I promise it will be no different this time. Football, 90 will see you again till then much love to everyone and God bless.🫶🏾🐍 pic.twitter.com/8CgU10Cf2c — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 30, 2024

He added a “promise” that “it will be no different” in 2024. Concluding: “Football, 90 will see you again till then much love to everyone and God bless.🫶🏾🐍”

Omenihu also shared a bible verse from the book of Jeremiah, 17:14. It read: “‘I will give you back your health and heal your wounds,’ says the Lord.”

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu Details Strip Sack of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Omenihu gave the Chiefs offense an opportunity to bury the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the AFC Championship. Unfortunately, his strip sack of Lamar Jackson didn’t end up resulting in points due to a turnover on downs inside the red zone.

Either way, forcing that turnover was the true mark of a gamechanger — and Omenihu will be missed in the Super Bowl.

Amid the celebrations in Baltimore, the pass rusher caught up with KSHB41 reporter Aaron Ladd for a brief interview.

More from #Chiefs Charles Omenihu: "I wish I would've been able to finish the game out but I made a play to help the team…" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/DS5FKfClV7 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 29, 2024

“I wish I would’ve been able to finish the game out, but I made a play to help the team,” Omenihu stated at the time, not realizing the gravity of his injury. He also talked about the big play forcing the fumble, noting that “I’m not sacking this man without stripping the ball, period.”

“Play action, but I knew it was pass,” Omenihu recalled. “And converted, bro. Made a play. I just told everybody calm down, like, this is what I came here for.”

Omenihu also made it very clear that he expected to be back against the 49ers. Sadly, fate had other plans.

Will Chiefs Activate First Rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah for 2024 Super Bowl?

The Omenihu injury creates an interesting crossroads for Kansas City. Do they attempt to bring in a veteran with just a short time to get them acclimated — Frank Clark comes to mind because of his familiarity with Steve Spagnuolo — or do they finally utilize rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah in a big spot?

It’s been a forgettable first year in the league for the 2023 first rounder, but that could all come full circle with a clutch performance against the Niners.

George Karlaftis and Mike Danna have been the two starting defensive ends all season long, with Omenihu as the pass rush specialist off the bench. The speedy and explosive Anudike-Uzomah could fill that role so long as he’s only relied upon in clear passing situations.

Staff favorite Malik Herring should rotate in as well, as he’s done for most of the year, but this could be the time to finally turn the rookie loose.

According to Pro Football Focus, Anudike-Uzomah accumulated 11 quarterback pressures and a half-sack over 149 pass-rushing snaps. He has been listed as a healthy scratch in the playoffs.

His win-rate was slightly worse than Herring’s at 3.4% compared to 3.6%, but PFF awarded the rookie the higher “PRP.” Which they describe as “a formula that combines sacks, hits and hurries relative to how many times they rush the passer.”

Anudike-Uzomah didn’t get many opportunities after Omenihu came back from suspension, but the Super Bowl could be his chance to prove himself heading into his first full offseason program with the Chiefs.