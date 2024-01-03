Chiefs Linked to 4-Time Pro Bowl RB Looking to Join Contender

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have had their fair share of offensive struggles this season, could stand to add some depth to their backfield. Isiah Pacheco and the run game could be relied on heavily down the back stretch of the season if Kansas City hopes to avoid shootouts against whoever it may face during the playoffs.

That’s why Adam Holt of A to Z Sports thinks the Chiefs should consider adding soon-to-be free agent running back Dalvin Cook.

“The New York Jets just agreed to part ways with veteran RB Dalvin Cook. The Chiefs would make plenty of sense for him,” Holt wrote on January 2.

What to Know About Dalvin Cook

Cook was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. After injuries plagued the first two seasons of his NFL career, Cook rattled off four straight 1,000-yard seasons and 46 total touchdowns (43 rushing, 3 receiving) according to Pro Football Reference.

During his first six seasons in the NFL, Cook accumulated 5,993 rushing yards on 4.7 yards per attempt, 1,794 receiving yards on 221 receptions, and scored a total of 52 touchdowns (47 rushing, 5 receiving).

Despite a strong 2022 campaign in which he had 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry, Cook hit free agency this offseason at 27 years old and waited a long time to sign with a team. It wasn’t until August that he signed with the Jets, who had second-year RB Breece Hall a little less than a year removed from a torn ACL.

Though Cook received a one-year, $7 million deal from the Jets, which included $5.8 million in guarantees, Cook’s involvement on offense in New York was minimal this season. After getting 13 carries in the regular season opener, Cook hasn’t eclipsed double-digit carries in any other game and has received 5 or fewer carries in 10 games this season.

Cook went public regarding his unhappiness with his lack of touches in New York’s offense. And although head coach Robert Saleh said he wants to carve out a role for Cook on offense, that has not come to fruition on game day.

On January 3, the Jets announced that they were releasing Cook. The veteran back is now subject to waivers before hitting free agency. So, we will know by 3 p.m. Central time on Thursday, January 4 if another team has claimed Cook.

The expectation is that Cook will go unclaimed because the team that wins the claim for him will have to pick up the one-year deal he signed with the Jets. If Cook becomes a free agent, he is then free to sign a new deal with a team of his choosing.

Should Chiefs Consider Signing Dalvin Cook?

Given the state of the offense, it does make sense for the Chiefs to consider signing Cook.

Pacheco’s body has taken a beating for 14 games so far this season, and if the Chiefs decide to run the ball more moving forward then they will need another player with some explosivity in between the tackles and in the open field. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La’Mical Perine haven’t shown they can consistently do that, but maybe Cook can.

In the end, it’s up to Kansas City’s evaluators to determine whether Cook’s lack of usage in New York was due to signs of age, Hall recovering much faster than expected and taking on a large role as a result, or a combination of both. If they find that Cook still has some juice left in the tank, then Chiefs Kingdom should welcome Dalvin Cook in for the postseason (for the right price, of course).