Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Tweets in Support of Chad Henne’s Game-Winning Play

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed to approve of back-up Chad Henne’s go-ahead first down to send the hosts to the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. Thanks to Henne’s sensational first-down toss to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs sneaked past AFC North side the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional round.

Including a gif of Boston Celtic great Kevin Garnett, No. 15 simply posted: “#HenneThingIsPossible.”

Considering most thought he’d be in a far worse condition after taking a brutal hit by Browns Mack Wilson in the third quarter, it’s nice to see MVPat checking in with Chiefs Kingdom and showing his support for the guy who stepped into his place.

Wilson Offered up Positive Remarks for Mahomes

Cleveland linebacker Mack Wilson was quick to show support for No. 15 post-game, tweeting at Mahomes to “Go be great” next weekend against the Bills and of course offer up some prayers in his recovery. In true sportsmanlike fashion, Mahomes gave and equally pleasant response.

All good brother! 💪🏽 https://t.co/ORwLG6eFTV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 17, 2021

Wilson was called out by Mahomes’ mother Randi for the dangerous play, but hopefully her son’s reply will squash any further animosity she might have entering another contentious week for the defending Super Bowl champions.

