Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Tweets Injury Update on Chiefs QB

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ scary injury appears to be “fine,” according to fiancée Brittany Matthews. Shortly after the 2018 NFL MVP left the AFC Divisional game against the Cleveland Browns after taking a nasty hit in the third quarter, Matthews provided nervous fans an update on his condition.

I’m fine, Patricks fine, thanks for all the prayers!

WE STILL GOT A GAME TO WIN LETS GOOOOOO!!! — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 17, 2021

The mother-to-be wrote: “I’m fine, Patricks fine, thanks for all the prayers! WE STILL GOT A GAME TO WIN LETS GOOOOOO!!!”

That should provide somewhat of a sigh of relief for Chiefs Kingdom. If Kansas City were to go on and beat the Browns, Mahomes would be hopefully healthy enough to take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship showdown next weekend.

Mahomes’ mother Randi was also quick to encourage supporters to cheer on the hometown side, even louder on her behalf since she is watching the contentious match from home.

Be loud for our chiefs and me since I’m at home!!! https://t.co/qQ3PGvT4Uu — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) January 17, 2021

This story is developing.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Responds To Browns Fans Calling Him the ‘Enemy’