Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Thinks He Can Beat Usain Bolt in a Race

We all know Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is a fast man. After all, his nickname is Cheetah. However, the Pro Bowler is so confident in his skills, he thinks he can line up and win against the fastest man in the world.

On Friday, Hill had some fighting words for formerJamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. Then, he challenged the decorated Olympian to a race.

“Usain Bolt got out of the game for a reason, right?” Hill told reporters after Friday’s training cmap. “He’s old, he’s washed up, and he can’t see me in 40 yards. Hundred-yard dash, yes, that’s what he do. But 40-yard dash, according to this, Usain Bolts, you cannot see me.”

Bolt Was First To Provoke Cheetah

In Hill’s defense, he didn’t initiate the trash talk. As a guest on the Pat McAfee show, Bolt was the first to say the 27-year-old was no match for him, even for someone who hasn’t ran competitively in four years (Bolt retired from competition in 2017.)

"Me & Tyreek Hill got into it 1 time.. He was talking bla bla bla but then I went to the combine 1 year & if you go on the net right now.. I ran 4.22 in my sweats.. C'mon @cheetah you got no chance" ~ @usainbolt #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/e8j5hO5bcf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2021

“Me and Tyreek Hill got into it because he’s a Gatorade-sponsored athlete also, so we got into it one time,” the father of three said. “We were sitting down, and we were talking. He was like how he could take me, and he was talking, ‘blah blah blah,’ but then I went to the combine one year, and if you go on the internet right now, I ran a 4.22 in my sweats and some shoes. I told Tyreek, ‘You got no chance!’”

McAfee, obviously enjoying the banter, couldn’t help but to add fuel to the fire.

“One primetime game, they were talking about Tyreek Hill’s speed; it was like either his rookie year a second year,” the hose continued. “It was a primetime game, and they put him running next to you on the track. They were like the start, it was a 200 I believe, look the start there the same, and then you pulled away towards the end, but they were trying to showcase Tyreek speed, and I think a lot of us were like, we got a guy that can maybe catch Usain Bolt in the NFL.”

Now, could the race actually happen? From the looks of this tweet, Bolt is ready to hit the track whenever Hill says it’s time.

Say less ⚡️ https://t.co/tslJzUEvZo — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 31, 2021

Let’s hope Bolt can remember where his cleats are.

Bolt and Hill’s 40-Yard Dash By the Numbers

If you think Bolt’s exaggerating with his 40-yard dash time, take a look at the video below. While at the Super Bowl in 2019, dressed in sweats and sneakers, the 34-year-old did indeed record a 4.22.





By comparison, Hill clocked an equally impressive 4.29 ahead of the 2016 NFL draft. So, yes, both are faster than probably half of America. But, whose speed reigns supreme? Between training camp and getting ready for the season, Hill might be a little preoccupied. If we had to guess, this “rivalry” will just be played out on the internet and never on an actual track.

