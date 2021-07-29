As Season Nears, Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu Speaks Out About Contract Talks

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is just here to play football, and his comments surrounding a contract extension reflect just that. On Wednesday afternoon after training camp, the former LSU Tiger assured he’s not “disappointed” when asked why a new deal has yet to be announced.

#Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu on contract extension situation: "Not disappointed at all…it's all about my teammates and all about the guys around me"#ChiefsKingdom #TrainingCamp #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/rHYeHPJxOI — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) July 28, 2021

“I’m not disappointed at all,” Mathieu said to reporters. “I think most people that know me, know I love to play football, so I haven’t had a chance to do that. It’s all about my teammates; it’s all about the guys around me and me just continuing to try to be who I am and not letting anything outside of that kind of influence how I operate day-to-day.”

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Mathieu inked a 3-year, $42 million deal with Kansas City in 2019. A third round pick to the Arizona Cardinals, the 29-year-old has been an exemplary leader for the team both on and off the field. His authority in significant moments was even caught on display during a crucial drive against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

RAW EMOTIONS. They really kept the camera on. https://t.co/lkyZXSWM9S — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 19, 2020

If the Honey Badger isn’t concerned about the movement (or lack thereof), then neither should we. After all, there could be dialogue behind the scene that we aren’t privy to knowing yet.

Clark Hunt Added Feelings of Contract Extensions Are ‘Mutual’

During his time on the podium, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said the timing was “uncertain” on when a deal could be done, but promised the feelings are mutual when it comes to keeping Mathieu at Arrowhead Stadium.

Via The Chiefs Wire: “Well, Tyrann (Mathieu) is the ultimate professional and really has been his entire career in the league, and definitely with his couple years with us. I know he’s going to be at his very best this year. I’ve heard Tyrann say that he would like to extend his career in Kansas City, and we feel the same way about that. Hopefully, that will work out. The timing is obviously uncertain.”

In his two years with the Kingdom, Mathieu has recorded 10 interceptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. His longest? According to Pro Football Reference, a 35-yard interception return.

To say he’s a pivotal part of the Chiefs’ defense and the community would be an understatement. Seeing Mathieu anywhere else but in Kansas City red would be heartbreaking.

Honey Badger Praises Simone Biles, Opens Up About Mental Health

With all the talk surrounding decorated gymnast Simone Biles and her decision to withdraw from competition during the Tokyo Olympic Games, a bigger and well-overdue conversation about mental health is also occurring. Also during his time with reporters Wednesday, Mathieu made sure to give the newly-crowned silver medalist her flowers while also giving credit to another athlete who has been vocal about her struggles in the spotlight.





Play



Video Video related to as season nears, chiefs’ tyrann mathieu speaks out about contract talks 2021-07-29T12:11:05-04:00

Mental health is extremely important. I think we all have different influences. You know, some of us and some of our influence, you know, spreads far beyond, the country we live in. So I think most people don’t necessarily understand the pressure. So you really, mostly you pray for those people, you pray for the people around them, hoping that they could continue to, you know, get the support that they can get, but you know, I’m proud of (Simone Biles). You know, I’m proud of Naomi (Osaka), proud of all these women who have kind of stepping up taking that initiative to kind of put, you know that mental health First, I think that that is the most important thing.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes Breaks New Record for Highest-Selling Rookie Card