Chiefs Urged to Trade for Disgruntled 4th-Year WR That Fits KC’s Archetype

Week 4 in the NFL marked yet another week in which the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room underwhelmed.

It’s still early in the season, but the defending Super Bowl champions are struggling to find consistency and explosiveness at the receiver position. That’s why Josh Fann of Arrowhead Addict is urging the Chiefs to look into trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool.

“At first glance, Chase Claypool seems like the exact type of player that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach would trade for,” Fann wrote on October 2. “A reclamation project of sorts, Claypool would be a similar move to trading for Kadarius Toney last year.”

What to Know About Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool, 25, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 out of Notre Dame.

Claypool broke onto the NFL scene with a strong rookie campaign, posting 62 receptions for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns in 16 regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

In 2021, Claypool’s production dipped a bit, as he posted a 59-860-2 stat line despite seeing an increase in offensive snaps compared to his rookie season.

The emergence of rookie George Pickens in 2022 made Claypool an expendable piece of Pittsburgh’s roster, which is why the team traded Claypool to the Bears in November 2022 in exchange for a second-round pick.

Despite a fresh start in Chicago, Claypool has been unproductive during the first four games of the 2023 season. He has registered 4 receptions on 14 targets for 51 yards and 1 touchdown. On top of that, Claypool was critical of his usage within Chicago’s offense after the team lost to the Chiefs 41-10 in Week 3.

During Week 4 preparation, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that Claypool would be away from the team that week and would not participate in the team’s Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

On October 1, The Score’s Jordan Schultz revealed that Chicago is looking to trade Claypool in exchange for a fifth or sixth-round draft pick. Bears general manager Ryan Poles, formerly of the Chiefs front office, has been “actively calling teams he believes are in the market for a receiver,” per Schultz.

Does Chase Claypool Make Sense for Chiefs?

Chase Claypool is a young, talented receiver on a rookie deal that potentially has yet to reach his ceiling in the NFL. That makes him the type of player that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach typically looks to make a move for prior to the NFL trade deadline, similar to Kadarius Toney in 2022.

With that being said — the Chiefs should steer clear of Claypool.

Though he fits the archetype of what the Chiefs need based on their roster construction and financial situation, quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs a more established veteran wide receiver to throw passes to. Plus, Claypool has “not been known to be very self-motivating,” according to Marc Silverman of ESPN’s Waddle & Silvy Show, which could create issues within Kansas City’s young receiver room if he were to join the team.

The defending Super Bowl champions need an alpha receiver who has had plenty of success in the NFL and is known to be a leader. Chase Claypool does not fit that mold.