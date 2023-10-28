GO AD-FREE
Chiefs Urged to Forge Reunion With $25.5 Million Patriots WR

Getty New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Kansas City Chiefs could stand to add more talent on offense prior to the NFL’s October 31 trade deadline. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox is urging the team to consider trading for New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“The Kansas City Chiefs have already brought back one member of last year’s receiving corps. They should now see whether they can land JuJu Smith-Schuster from the New England Patriots on the cheap,” Knox wrote on October 27.

Though acquiring Smith-Schuster, 26, for relatively low compensation shouldn’t be all that difficult given his lack of production this season, Knox did acknowledge one of the salary cap obstacles that are in place but can be overcome by all parties involved.

“The Chiefs have only $4.8 million in cap space, but that’s more than enough to absorb Smith-Schuster’s $1.1 million base salary. The challenge would be convincing New England to eat the $7.9 million in dead money that it would be left with,” Knox wrote.

