Chiefs Urged to Forge Reunion With $25.5 Million Patriots WR

JuJu Smith-Schuster Got Paid But Not Producing

In 2022, JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs and earned a total of $9.2 million from that incentive-laden deal, according to Spotrac.

During the 2022 season, JuJu registered 78 receptions on 101 targets for 933 yards and 3 touchdowns in 16 regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference. During Kansas City’s Super Bowl run earlier this year, Smith-Schuster recorded 10 catches on 12 targets for 89 yards in three games played.

This offseason, JuJu took to free agency and signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Patriots.

As a talented veteran who was joining a New England receiver room filled with young/inexperienced players, JuJu was projected to be one of quarterback Mac Jones’ top targets in 2023. But through seven weeks that has been far from the case.

Smith-Schuster has caught 14-of-25 targets for 86 yards in five games played. He’s tied for fifth on the team in catches and eighth in receiving yards despite being the team’s highest-paid receiver.

Week 8 will mark the first time since Week 5 that Smith-Schuster has played in a game; he missed the Patriots’ last two games due to a concussion.

New England’s October 29 matchup against the division-rival Miami Dolphins will be Smith-Schuster’s last opportunity prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline to showcase that he has plenty left in the tank.

Should Chiefs Re-Pursue JuJu Smith-Schuster?

After letting JuJu Smith-Schuster take to free agency this offseason to earn a payday with the Patriots and then seeing his value diminish since then, the Chiefs are a great candidate to form a reunion with JuJu prior to the trade deadline.

As mentioned by Kristopher Knox — the biggest hurdle for the Chiefs and Patriots to overcome in a potential trade involving JuJu is his contract. Though his remaining cap hit in 2023 is rather minimal, he has a cap hit of $10.6 million in 2024 and $10.1 million in 2025, according to Over The Cap.

But for a team like the Chiefs — who are in win-now mode, need more veteran savviness in their receiver room, and can resolve the issues regarding Smith-Schuster’s future cap hits once the 2023 has concluded — working JuJu’s contract into the team’s salary cap is feasible. And a late-round pick should be enough to acquire him from New England.