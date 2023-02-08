Chiefs’ Chris Jones & Frank Clark Sound Off on ‘Overlooked’ KC Defense

The Super Bowl spotlight ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Philadelphia Eagles has various headliners.

The MVP candidates — Patrick Mahomes II and Jalen Hurts. Andy Reid and his coaching history with both franchises, as well as Nick Sirianni’s brief part in that. The “Kelce Bowl” between Travis and Jason Kelce. And of course, the fearsome Eagles pass rush going up against the best offense in football.

All of these storylines and no mention of the Kansas City defense, which virtually got the Chiefs to this point by stopping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals time and time again during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship. Game-wrecking defensive lineman Chris Jones has taken that to heart.

“Make sure they remember who we are,” Jones told reporters when asked about his message to the KC defense on Sunday. “We get overlooked a lot because of how dynamic our QB and our offense are… Make sure they know that the Chiefs’ defense played a huge part in the success of this team.”

Chiefs’ Frank Clark Adds Ominous Warning at Eagles & Jalen Hurts

CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson chatted up Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark on media night and his words echoed Jones after being asked if he feels Hurts has faced a top-notch defensive line yet in the playoffs.

Frank Clark: “I had a reality check type of summer…I was finally able to…say this is the man…I wanted to become.” On what Jalen Hurts has in store: “…We're very different…Usually if you haven’t experienced us, you usually have a hard time with us.” pic.twitter.com/ijbmCnkhIP — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 7, 2023

“At the end of the day, whether the [San Francisco 49ers] are the best [defensive] line [the Eagles] played or not — that could have been the best they’ve played — we just kind of different [in Kansas City],” he voiced to Anderson. “We real different.”

Anderson followed up, questioning: “How so?” And Clark just kept this ominous smirk on his face as he responded: “We’re very different — that’s what I’m gonna say. Usually if you haven’t played us and usually if you haven’t experienced us, you usually have a hard time with us, so we’re very different.”

I don’t know if you’d call that a warning at Hurts and the Eagles offensive line, but it’s definitely an advisory message to say the least. Take us lightly at your own risk.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Could Be Won & Lost in Trenches

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted out an incredible statistic this morning on February 8.

Most sacks as a team this season, including the playoffs: 1. Eagles: 78

2. Chiefs: 62 The 140 combined sacks by the two teams is the most in Super Bowl history, per @EliasSports. The OL vs. DL matchups on Sunday will be elite. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 8, 2023

He relayed: “Most sacks as a team this season, including the playoffs: 1. Eagles: 78_ 2. Chiefs: 62. The 140 combined sacks by the two teams is the most in Super Bowl history, per @EliasSports. The OL vs. DL matchups on Sunday will be elite.”

For once, someone is giving Jones and company their due. This pass-rushing unit was a total question mark going into the season — reliant on an aging Clark and Carlos Dunlap tandem, as well as a young and inexperienced George Karlaftis. Overall, though, it’s done a fantastic job.

Part of that team sack total does include blitzers like cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. among others, but you have to tip your cap to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and this half of the roster as a whole. Everyone doubted them coming into the season, and they’ve shown out in every big moment possible — harassing quarterbacks like Burrow, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Trevor Lawrence, Jimmy Garoppolo, Geno Smith, Kyler Murray and more.

Now, they must do it one more time, facing one of their greatest challenges yet in Hurts. His mobility, coupled with Philly’s strong run game and wide receiver corps, has given opposing defenses fits in 2022.

Jones and Clark feel their group is up to the task. We’ll find out if that’s the case on Sunday under the bright lights of the Arizona desert.