Chiefs’ Chris Jones Reveals Chat With Derek Carr After Roughing Flag

The big moment in the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders was the Chris Jones’ roughing the passer penalty heard around the NFL — for more reasons than one.

Terrible call on #Chiefs DT Chris Jones. There is no situation where this should be roughing the passer. He even had possession of the football! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/6jPRWhaRgZ — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 11, 2022

After the game, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that the highly controversial flag plus the reaction from fans gave the Chiefs some “juice,” so there was some good that came out of a clear error from the officiating crew.

Obviously, there was also the bad — what should have been a strip sack fumble recovery for Jones turned into a 15-yard gain for the Raiders offense. The possession then ended in a Las Vegas field goal, and who knows what would have happened if Kansas City took the ball back.

As you can imagine, Jones had a lot to say about the penalty call after the game.

Chris Jones & Derek Carr Laughed About Flag

Before we get into the rule and what should change about it, Jones had a funny tidbit of information that he mentioned to reporters.

The game-wrecker D-lineman joked that he and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr laughed about the flag together after the game, surprising everyone. NFL Network reporter James Palmer shared the comment, explaining: “Chris Jones said he and Carr, who are friends, had a laugh about the roughing the passer call after the game. Jones said Carr told him he has no idea how that was called.”

Chris Jones said he and Carr, who are friends, had a laugh about the roughing the passer call after the game. Jones said Carr told him he has no idea how that was called. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 11, 2022

When the opposing quarterback has “no idea” about a penalty meant to protect them during a rivalry game, that’s never a good look for the referees.

Of course, Jones also joined his fellow pass rushers in pleading with the NFL for some sort of solution.

Chiefs’ Chris Jones Questions Roughing the Passer Rules

“What you want me to do? What you want me to do?” Jones voiced at the media after the game — his frustration over the roughing flags having gotten to a level of exasperation.

Reid relayed that the penalty was called because Jones “put his weight on the quarterback,” but the Chiefs HC added that considering there was a change of possession that occurred during the sack, the final ruling was upsetting.

“I think they’ve put such an emphasis on it that we need to be able to view it in the booth now,” Jones appealed to league officials. “That’s the next step for the NFL as a whole. Looks can be deceiving. When you look at a replay, it’s a whole different thing. It’s getting absurd.”

#Chiefs DL Chris Jones implores the NFL to review roughing calls after his controversial call against the Raiders on Monday night. ⁦@usatodaysports⁩ pic.twitter.com/Vg23d1t8K7 — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) October 11, 2022

Overall though, Jones was actually much more forgiving toward the referees than the fans, who chanted their disapproval loudly throughout the game. “I get it, it happens so fast,” he admitted while advocating for instant replay on roughing the passer decisions.